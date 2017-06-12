New Local Culture Plan will help to drive creativity in Longford

The launch of the County Longford Culture and Creativity Plan 2017 and the 2017 Longford What’s On Guide will take place on Tuesday, June 13 at 6.30pm in Aras an Chontae, Great Water Street, Longford town.

Both documents will be officially launched by Her Grace, Sacha, the Duchess of Abercorn and Longford County Council Cathaoirleach, Cllr Mick Cahill.

Highlights from the Longford Culture Plan include….

* Cruthu Arts Festival, which kicks off on July 27 for three days, is the largest Arts festival in the Midlands region. Over 50 students will be mentored in music and street mural skills



* Welcoming the Stranger: Catherine Young from Backstage Theatre will work with the new immigrant communities in Longford, bringing them together with people from the local community – From Sept 2017



* PUSHKIN DAY OF THE IMAGINATION: Schools from all over Longford will be brought together to work with writers, storytellers, artists and environmentalists to engage with creativity as a shared endeavour.

Meanwhile, speaking about the Longford Culture Plan, Minister for Arts, Heritage, Regional, Rural and Gaeltacht Affairs Heather Humphreys TD said:

“I would like to sincerely thank all of the Culture Teams in Longford who have been working so hard in recent months to help us realise some of the key ambitions in the Creative Ireland programme. Longford already has a vibrant cultural scene and through Creative Ireland we want to see more people in Longford participating in the arts locally.

“Through Creative Ireland we want to create an ecosystem of creativity in Longford and every other county nationwide; we want to see more people not just attending the theatre or going to a cultural event, we want to see them getting involved. In this way, we can help to build happier, healthier communities.

“The power of culture cannot be overestimated; arts and culture can open our minds, enliven our communities and enrich our children’s lives. The development of a Culture Plan is an important commitment in the Action Plan for Rural Development, because we believe that culture should be part of the development of every community, be it rural, urban, or somewhere in between. I look forward to seeing this plan being implemented in Longford in the coming months, to see Creative Ireland in action.”