Events Diary: Your guide to events in Longford over the long weekend

The June Bank Holiday kicks off tomorrow, and many Longford families are looking forward to an extra day off.

If you haven't made plans for your weekend yet, we've put together a list of events happening around the county.

Family fun day at Vintage Show

The Longford Vintage Club will host its annual Vintage Show on Sunday, June 4, at Connolly Barracks in Longford Town.

The show will include a wide range of events and exhibitions, including a section celebrating 100 years of Ford, a Ford WRX Rally Simulator, a Blacksmith workshop, an indoor and outdoor craft area, and plenty to keep the kids occupied, such as bouncy castles, face painting, train rides and a pet farm.

The show kicks off at 12pm. Entry per adult is €10 and children and exhibitors go free.

Clondra Heritage Festival

The village of Clondra has been full of atmosphere and energy of late, with Michael D. Higgins paying a visit to Richmond Harbour last weekend, where he unveiled a plaque commemorating the bicentenary of the Royal Canal.

Also in Clondra last week, participants of the Famine Walk, remembering the many tenants who walked from Strokestown to Dublin so that they could emigrate during the Great Famine, passed through the village.

The Bank Holiday weekend will also be a busy one for Clondra, with the Clondra Heritage Festival kicking off tomorrow, Friday June 2. The weekend will feature canoeing, boat tips, carriage trips, butter and boxty-making, heritage walks and talks and plenty more.

The highlight of the festival for many will be the annual 'Day in the Bog', which will take place on Sunday at 1pm. There will be boxty on the harbour and a horse-drawn carriage taking people to the bog, where turf will be cut in the old-fashioned way, with a slane and wheelbarrow.

Also on the day, there will be plenty to keep the whole occupied, with zorbing on the canal, kayaking, rock-climbing and plenty more.

Pictured: Declan Nerney, Tara and Tony McDonnell, Liam Farrell, Virginia Fetherstone, Marcella McKiernan, Des McPartland, Tony McKiernan, Patricia Lane and Tommy Lyons at the launch of the 'Day in the Bog'. Photo by Shelley Corcoran.

Glenn Brady Memorial Cycle

For the passionate and charitable cyclists, the seventh annual Glenn Brady Memorial Cycle will take place on Sunday, June 4, starting from Ballymore GAA ground.

Registration will take place from 9am, with three cycle routes available - 80km, 40km and 20km. Registration is €20.

There will be refreshments and a barbecue on the day, with all proceeds going towards the Aidan Dixon Ceiling Hoist Fund.

For more information, see the Glenn Brady Memorial Cycle Facebook page, or contact Jimmy on 087 887 5227.

Pictured: Jimmy, Carmel and Amy Brady pictured at the 2016 Glenn Brady Memorial Cycle. Photo by Shelley Corcoran.

Kilbeggan Races Summer Festival

If it's a flutter you're after, the Kilbeggan Races Summer Sunday Festival takes place on Sunday, June 4. This is the only Sunday race meeting at Kilbeggan this year and an ideal opportunity to enjoy the pleasures of the Kilbeggan Races with your family and friends.

The first race will kick off at 2.20pm and tickets are available online at www.kilbegganraces.com.

For a full preview, see our Sports section: click here.

Vitor's benefit bash

The Friends of Vitor Vieira have organised a benefit evening to show their solidarity and support for him in his recovery.

The 37-year-old is recovering from major surgery and extensive treatment following an alleged assault at New Street in Longford town on St. Patrick's Day, during which he received serious facial injuries.

The benefit bash will take place on Sunday, June 4 from 3pm to 8pm in Eamon Farrell's bar and beer garden and will feature live music entertainment, food and a raffle.

Mick Flannery in the Backstage Theatre

Flannery fans will be delighted to know he's performing at the Backstage Theatre on Friday June 2.

The gig follows the release of his latest album 'I Own You'.

Tickets are available via the Backstage Theatre on 043 33 47888 or www.backstage.ie.

Goldsmith International Literary Festival

The 33rd Goldsmith International Literary Festival kicks off on Friday, June 2, in the Rustic Inn, with CEO of Longford County Council Paddy Mahon officially opening the festival.

For more information or for the full programme of events, see www.olivergoldsmithfestival.com.

The Sheerin Family Band Summer Shindig

Country music fans will be thrilled to know that the Sheerin Family Band will be hosting a Summer Shindig on Monday, June 5 from 2pm to 6pm in the Lumber Shack, Kilbeggan (opposite the racecourse).

There will be a number of acts including Lisa McHugh, Robert Mizzett, Matt Leavy (a George Strait Tribute), Olivia Douglas and Dan and Mary Sheerin.

There will be kids' entertainment, a play area and shop. Also on the day, there will be a barbecue and mineral bar. This is a 'bring your own beer' event.

For ticket details, call 087 121 5553, 087 874 7477 or 087 238 8400. Alternatively, see 'Sheerin Shindig' on Facebook.

Tickets are €15 per adult. Kids go free.

The Longford Leader is currently has two tickets for the Sheerin Family Band Summer Shindig and we're holding a competition over on our Facebook page. Click here to enter.

'Big Blue Celebration'

In recognition of his 'different abilities', James Cawley is hosting the 'Big Blue Celebration' in Cassidy's Drumlish at 9pm on Saturday, June 3.

The event is to raise awareness for Arthrogryposis Multiplex Congentia (AMC), and to raise funds for the Arthrogryposis Association of Ireland.

Lough Ree Coarse Fishing Festival

For those with an interest in fishing, the Lough Ree Angling Hub International Coarse Fishing Festival will kick off on Friday.

42 anglers from 9 countries will take part in the competition at Lanesborough and Ballyleague to battle it out for a prize fund of €3,000.

A major feature of the weekend is the staging of a youth angling competition on Bank Holiday Monday from 12 noon to 2.30pm.

The festival will provide a great atmosphere in the Lanesborough/Ballyleague area and will run from June 2 to June 4.

Brian Boru Festival

This will take place in Leebeen Park on Sunday, from Saturday June 3 to Monday June 5.

On Saturday, there will be a 5km fun run and a car treasure hunt. On Sunday there will be a wide range of activities including live music, novice tug of war, a Brian Boru obstacle course team event, novelty games and much more. Refreshments will also be served.

And on Monday, there will be a Poker Run. More information on the whole festival can be found on the Brian Boru Facebook page.

Broadway Show

On Sunday evening, June 4, all roads will lead to the Park Hotel Mullingar. Broadway Show is a fundraiser for St. Mary’s GAA promises to be an exciting event. All groups are perfecting their rehearsals. Tickets are available at €20 from any member of the casts or club officers.

For further information and updates please see St. Mary’s GAA Facebook page.