Escape into a magical world of books in Roscommon

The Bookworms Children's Literary Festival is back and this year it is jam-packed with fun events for children who love to read, write, draw and escape into the magical world of books.

The festival takes place in a number of locations throughout Roscommon town and county from Jun 7 to 10.

This is the third year of the festival, which is a Roscommon County Council Arts Office, Arts Centre and Library Services initiative, and the festival continues to grow in size and popularity each year.

Some of the highlights of this year’s festival include a free family friendly theatre performance for ages 3 to 5; storyteller and illustrator Wayne O’Connor's mythology show; BookSwap Shops; a Create Your Own Book Workshop; and a Fairytale Focused Workshop with author Deirdre Sullivan.

Other events include a puppet show and a number of workshops and storytelling events for little bookworms of all ages.

For more information on the festival and to book tickets contact Roscommon Arts Centre on 09066 25824 or Roscommon Library on 09066 37270.

You can pick up a Bookworms Festival Brochure from the arts centre, the library and participating venues in Roscommon town or download it from www.roscommonartscentre.ie.

Many of the Bookworms events are free but pre-booking is advisable.