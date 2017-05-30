Let's do Bugsy in Ballymahon

Let's Do Bugsy! The Bog Lane Theatre, Ballymahon - Ardagh Music Room are putting together their own version of Bugsy Malone as a Summer Camp.

The camp will run from 10-14th July with performances in The Bog Lane Theatre over the weekend of 15th and 16th.

All children are welcome from 3rd Class up at a cost of €70 with reductions for siblings.

There will be a registration night on Wednesday 7th June in Ardagh Community Centre from 7-8pm.

If you have any queries please contact either Kelly or Joanna on 086 237 2616 or find us on Facebook: @ArdaghMusicRoom.