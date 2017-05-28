Athlone Castle to host Medieval Fayre

Athlone Castle, located on the banks of the mystical River Shannon in the heart of Ireland’s Ancient East is delighted to be hosting its fifth annual Medieval Fayre.

In association with the Society for Creative Anachronism the fayre will take place on Saturday and Sunday, June 10 and 11.

Awaited by many and a must visit by any history enthusiast, the fayre will feature arts, crafts, food, games, educational demonstrations, a theatrical show and market stalls.

Visitors will get an opportunity to step back in time and experience live demonstrations of jousting, fencing and weaponry, taste samples of Medieval food, challenge themselves with some Medieval games as well as learn about the dress and customs of our Medieval ancestors.

Visitors can explore the market stalls and see fine examples of hand crafted products, ceramics, jewellery, calligraphy and clothes while also trying some tasty treats from Athlone and the surrounding area.

Sue Callaghan, who is the Viscountess Susannah of York, said: “O yea, O yea. The Lords and Ladies of the Society for Creative Anachronism invite you to celebrate two days of Medieval fun at Athlone Castle.”

In the kids' kingdom there will be hands on activities, face painting, games and a puppet show.

Athlone Castle was first built in the 13th century to defend the crossing point on the River Shannon and evolved into a bold defensive structure over the centuries.

The Medieval Fayre will be located in the courtyard and upper battlements of Athlone Castle and will be open on both days from 12pm to 5pm.

Tickets will be available on the gate and visitors will have access to the fayre and the castle visitor centre all day.

Admission prices are: Adult single €8, Student/Senior €6, Child €4, Family (2Ad & 2Ch) €20, Family (2Ad & 4Ch) €25.

A full programme of events will be displayed on www.athlonecastle.ie in the days leading up to the fayre.

Mark Thy Calendar!

Funding for this event was gratefully received from the Heritage Council.