St. Mel's gear up for 'Moll' in the Backstage Theatre Longford

TY students in St. Mel's College will take to the stage in Backstage Theatre on Monday May 22 at 8pm.

They are performing John B Keane’s Moll. This is a comedy about life in an Irish country presbytery.

It’s a great play full of laughs and if rehearsals are anything to go by the audience have a major treat in store for them.

Jack Oates is taking on the lead roll of Moll. Jack is no stranger to the stage and is a member of St. Mel's Musical Society.

Peadar Kenny, who is also a member of the Backstage Youth Theatre, will also take to the stage.

Alex Gorman will play the role Fr Brest, with Sean Óg Cahill as Fr Loran,and Rudy Herterich as the Bishop.

Enda Bracken has a double role, with the characters of Mrs Andova and Ulick, and Cormack McEntire will play Bridgie.

Tickets are on sale from Backstage Theatre.