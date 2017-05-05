Maria Edgeworth Festival kicks off in Edgeworthstown this evening

The Maria Edgeworth Literary Festival will kick off this evening, with a busy programme of events.

The festival will begin at The Green at 8pm tonight, with the unveiling of a portrait of Maria Edgeworth herself, followed by a talk on Anna Edgeworth and the Lunar Society, with slides and two audio recordings of plays that feature Anna’s letters and poems.

There will be a wide range of other activities taking place tomorrow including a poetry workshop and a historical walk. Tickets for the full day cost €20, or €10 for one event.

On Sunday May 7, there will be a tour of Tullynally Castle, which is located approximately 10 miles from Edgeworthstown. Tickets can be purchased from the Old Schoolhouse, 043 66 71801 or J&M Gift Stores.