Call for artists and writers for this year’s Cruthú Arts Festival in Longford

The Cruthú Arts Festival is excited to be entering its fourth year in July and this year, the organisers are once again issuing a call for artists to participate in the main event and purpose of the festival’s diverse programme.

Exhibiting artists will be able to take advantage of pop-up spaces located in vacant retail units situated throughout the town, which can be used to display existing works, house specially-designed installations, or be transformed into unique conceptual spaces.

Every year, the festival receives fantastic responses from artists, resulting in an eclectic mix of visual art displays, which are warmly welcomed and anticipated by visitors to the festival.

The organisers are looking to incorporate a broad range of visual art forms, including painting, drawing, printmaking, sculpture, photography and film.

Artists who wish to apply for exhibition spaces should contact the Cruthú Arts Festival committee by emailing info@cruthuartsfestival.com or calling Treasa on 085 210 8640.

The organisers of the Cruthú Arts Festival are also excited to introduce ReActor, an exciting new addition to the 2017 programme of events.

Building on the strength of last year’s festival, Cruthú is seeking to promote the art of writing and directing at local and national level and, in doing so, open up the stage to new and existing writers and directors.

To this end, the organisers are putting out a nationwide open call to writers to write a short play (eight to 15 minutes long) and directors to direct the chosen plays.

This is a unique opportunity for writers and directors to explore their work under an open theme.

An experienced director will judge the submitted work and the chosen plays will be directed and performed at three locations in Co Longford in the lead-up to and during the Cruthú Arts Festival.

Cruthú 2017 will take place from Thursday to Sunday, July 27 to 30, at various locations in Longford town, and will include a variety of art exhibitions, film, music and theatre performances.

While the organisers will endeavour to facilitate as many artists as possible, the spaces are limited. Submissions will be evaluated by the Cruthú Arts Festival Committee and the successful final selection will be contacted by email.

The closing date for artists’ submissions is May 19. The closing date for ReActor is May 12. For more information, and to view submission criteria, visit www.cruthuartsfestival.com.