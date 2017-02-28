Longford woman hopes to screen inspiring film for International Women's Day

With International Women's Day coming up, one Longford woman is hoping to inspire the female - and male - population to accept and love the skin you're in.

Catriona McKeon has been working hard to get enough people interested in the screening of a demand film, 'Embrace', in the Longford Omniplex next week for International Women's Day.

A demand film requires a specific number of people to express interest in attending, before the venue will screen it and, fortunately, Catriona has managed to work up enough interest and is thrilled that the screening will go ahead.

'Embrace' follows body image activist Taryn Brumfitt's crusade as she explores the global issue of body loathing, inspiring women to change the way they feel about themselves and think about their bodies.

"As so many young teenagers – male and female – are trying to conform to a certain image as portrayed by social media and society in general, it’s a great topic to get behind," Catriona told the Leader this week.

"It might plant a few seeds that will grow towards helping them accept the person they are, and not worry so much about what others think of them."

When body image activist Taryn Brumfitt posted an unconventional before-and-after photograph in 2013, it was seen by more than 100 million worldwide and sparked an international media frenzy.

In 'Embrace', she travels the world to interview an impressive range of women about their attitudes to their bodies, including Mia Freedman, the youngest ever editor of the Australian edition of Cosmopolitan; Adelaide researcher Professor Marika Tiggemann; UK talk show host/photographer Amanda de Cadenet; body image blogger Jess Baker (a.k.a. The Militant Baker); and motivational speaker Turia Pitt.

The event will take place on Wednesday March 8 at the Omniplex. The film will start at 6.45pm. To register your interest, and to purchase your ticket, visit https://tickets.demand.film/event/1442. Tickets are €10.50 each.