Foras na Gaeilge announces a series of information nights

Foras na Gaeilge is pleased to announce a series of information nights to promote the funded schemes on offer from the north/south Irish language body. The next of these will be held in the Longford Arms on Wednesday February 15 at 7.30pm.

On the night representatives from Foras na Gaeilge will share information about the organisation’s work, their funded schemes and supports available. The public will have an opportunity to provide feedback regarding the promotion of the Irish language in the area and ask questions.

“We have identified certain areas North and South from which the number of applications for our various funding schemes has been relatively low over the last number of years," said Foras na Gaeilge CEO, Seán Ó Coinn.

"We hope to reach out to local communities through these sessions and to raise awareness about the funding opportunities available to them. We provide a broad range of schemes which may be of interest locally on a number of levels and would strongly encourage people with an interest in the Irish language to attend.”

Among the 2017 schemes recently launched are the Festivals Scheme, Youth Events Scheme and Summer Camp Scheme. Foras na Gaeilge also provides funding in the area of business, the arts, media and publication. Visit Foras na Gaeilge’s corporate website for a full list of funding schemes available.

Foras na Gaeilge was founded under the Good Friday Agreement and is responsible for: