Longford's annual Aaron Hagan Memorial Hunt

The Aaron Hagan Memorial Hunt takes place next Sunday, January 29.

In addition to the Hunt and the Charity Auction, there will be a 7K walk for walkers, and indeed for runners and cyclists.

It is hoped to have participation for other Walking Groups in the surrounding areas.

If you are a member of a group, please inform your group of this walk, it would make a good change from the routine.

The 7K Walk leaves from Legga Church at 2:15pm, with registration before that from 12:30pm.

There will be refreshments afterwards for participants in Dromard GAA club house.

For details or to offer help to manage the walk, contact Anna B. Anna Heslin-Corrigan 086 8361429 or Paul Hourican 087 2482055.

If you are intrested in helping out, or participating in the hunt, or donating an item to the Charity Auction, contact Bernie Hagan on 087 9735734.

The Hunt departs at 1:30pm with registration and hour earlier and the Charity Auction is at 4pm.