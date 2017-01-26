Longford Youth Factor gets underway

The first round of the Longford Youth Factor took place on Saturday, January 14, with eight contestents taking to the stage to give their best for the people of Longford.

Michael Purcell was up first, performing Emeli Sande’s ‘Read all about it’. The reaction for this young man said it all. As soon as he was announced the crowd exploded. He performed very well, and put his own spin on the song. A great performance was helped by the audience singing along for the chorus. The judges were very pleased with his performance.

Up next with Jessie J’s ‘Flashlight’ was Tracy Kifiya. A very popular, strong, young singer, Tracy gave a very good performance. The judges were very taken by her performance and her on stage confidence was fantastic.

Tegan O’Leary was also popular with the crowd, performing ‘Empire State Of Mind’ by Alicia Keys. Though nervous at first, the nerves wore off very quickly. Judges were taken with her power, her energy and her crowd interaction.

Moyne student Clarice Berry accompanied herself on the acoustic guitar, singing Kodaline’s ‘All I Want’. The judges were very impressed with her choice of song and her guitar work, as well as her confidence and her enjoyment of the performance.

Laoise Mei Landers Horne, a student of Meán Scoil Mhuire had the crowd singing along from the word ‘go’, with her performance of the James Arthur song ‘Say you won’t let go’. The judges complimented her vocal range as well as her tone and her voice control.

No stranger to the stage, Tyler Murphy gave a great performance of ‘This Town’ by Niall Horan. Tyler really got the crowd going and this greatly impressed the judges.

Singing a very popular song – ‘Treat You Better’ by Shawn Mendes – Amrooz Ahmad showed off his powerful voice. The judges enjoyed the performance and commented on his fantastic vocal range.

Last, but certainly not least, Katie Smith from Granard wowed the audience with her own take on ‘Love Yourself’ by Justin Bieber. Her tone and stage presence were fantastic, with judge Sean Rooney stating that it was his favourite performance of the night.

Sadly, two acts had to go home, so commiserations to Tegan and Laoise Mei who gave wonderful performances on the night.

Congratulations to the other six contestans who will perform once more for the final this Saturday, January 28.