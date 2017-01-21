Longford 'royalty' set for Macra event

The annual Macra na Feirme North West Kings & Queens event takes place Saturday night in the Sligo Park Hotel.

Longford Macra has two leading members representing the county this year.

Paul Molihan from South Longford Macra is this year's Longford King. Paul is a 25-year-old young farmer from Ardagh.

Shauna Mulhall from Lanesboro Macra is this year's Longford Queen. Shauna is a 19-year-old student from Ballymahon studying Agricultural Science in Waterford IT.

This is the tenth anniversary of the event so the night promises to be bigger and better than ever.

The evening starts at 7:30pm with an introduction to all the Kings and Queens, followed by a banquet dinner and a DJ.

To find out more about the Macra organisation in Co Longford, and to keep up to date with their many events and activities, check out their busy facebook page 'Longford Macra'.

If you're aged between 17 and 35 and wish to join any of the four Macra clubs in Longford, contact the County Chairman Diarmaid Waldron on 086 8612750. And remember you don't have to be a farmer to join!