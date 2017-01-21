Longford opting for a healthier lifestyle

As the country gears itself up for ‘Operation Transformation’ mode, so too does Longford town and county.

There are numerous initiatives kicking off over the next few weeks to help locals get on the road to becoming more fit and healthy.

Longford Sports Partnership in conjunction with the RTE programme and Sports Partnerships nationwide hold an annual walking event in January of each year.

This Operation Transformation walk took place at the Albert Reynolds Peace Park (the Mall) on January 7 and was a huge success.

Those participating joined forces with parkrun which takes place every Saturday morning at 9:30am at the park.

Walkers, joggers, runners and buggies are all welcome at parkrun, but advance registration online at www.parkrun.ie is essential.

There are also other Operation Transformation events taking place countywide over the coming weeks, all of which are being run in conjunction with Longford Sports Partnership.

Green Gyms Walking Group have begun their transformation on which continues until March 1 at Lebeen Park, Aughnacliffe and at The Green in Edgeworthstown.

A workplace running programme is taking place each Wednesday until February 15 at The Mall and a walking group in conjunction with Bridgeways Family Resource Centre is taking in wonderful walking routes in and around Ballymahon .

There are also walking groups in conjunction with Lus na Gréine Family Resource Centre in Granard and in Ballinamuck from last weekend.

The Operation Transformation Nationwide walk/run in conjunction with parkrun will also take place at the Albert Reynolds Peace Park in Longford town on Saturday, February 18.