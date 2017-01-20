Participants sought for Longford Shawbrook 'Home' project

Are you interested in the creative arts? Do you play music, dance, make art, sing or act? If you answered yes to any of the above, then Shawbrook is the place for you.

Shawbrook Youth Company is inviting young people, aged 10 – 18 years old, to perform in a joint collaboration called 'Home'.

A fun and highly-creative eight-week performance project that aims to challenge the mind and body and to introduce young people to the joys of physical theatre, 'Home' will be led by Shawbrook Artistic Director Anica Louw.

The project requires a full commitment every Saturday for eight weeks. Junior workshops will take place from 9:30am until 11:30am, with senior workshops getting underway from 11:30am until 1:30pm. The cost of the project is €80 or €10 per week and the performance will take place at Shawbrook, Legan, Co Longford on Saturday, April 15.

For more information, or to register, please email catharinalouw@gmail.com or visit

www.shawbrook.org/syc

The 2017 Shawbrook Youth Company Open Day takes place on Saturday, February 18.

SYC is part of the Shawbrook annual programme, funded by The Arts Council of Ireland.