Ballymahon Vocational School enrolment this Saturday

Ballymahon Vocational School will opens its doors to prospective students this Saturday, January 21, 2017, from 10am until 1pm.

Enrolment will take place on the day and all prospective students intending to enrol for September 2017 are invited to attend with their parents/guardians.

Prospective students should also bring along a copy of their Birth Cert.

For more information, contact Ballymahon Vocational School on 090 64 32211 or 087 9793913; or email RJohnston.BVS@lwetb.ie.