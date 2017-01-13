Tips for parents ahead of the Longford Youth Factor this weekend

The highly anticipated Longford Youth Factor talent competition will return with new contestants tomorrow, Saturday, January 14 in the Temperance Hall.

An X Factor style competition with both judges and audience members voting to save contestants, Longford Youth Factor has always been a very popular event for young people in the county and attracts large crowds. With this in mind organisers are urging parents and guardians to support them in their work by keeping a watchful eye on young people attending the event.

While the Youth Factor is fully supervised by dedicated and trained volunteers it is important for parents and guardians to support the volunteers' work by ensuring their children arrive safely and are collected directly after the show.

Foróige Regional Youth Officer for Longford, Mr Jim Maher, shared some guidelines that parents and guardians should follow.

“Whilst the Attic volunteers are vigilant in keeping a watchful eye on proceedings within the hall, it is important to the smooth running of the event that parents are vigilant on the hours prior to the event,” he explained.

The Attic House Teen Project has a strict zero tolerance policy on drugs and alcohol, and any young person found in possession or under the influence of alcohol will be asked to leave the main function and stay in the designated First Aid Station on site, where parents will be contacted and/or Gardaí. This policy is in place to ensure that the young person is safe from any harm.

The following are things parents should watch out for;

When young people are asking to stay in friends’ houses when an event is happening, this can be completely innocent but also can be an opportunity to experiment with alcohol.

Parents should contact other parents of friends to discuss arrangements; this is not breaking the trust of your child but merely ensuring their wellbeing.

Doors to the event open at 8pm and the show ends at 10:30pm. Parents should ensure that their child arrives at the designated time and is collected directly after the show. If your child is meeting up with friends at an earlier time, parents should be aware of whom, why and where they are meeting.

If you have alcohol in the house please ensure you know exactly how much you have and that it is in a secure place.

Parents should be aware of the admission cost of €10.

The Longford Youth Factor is strictly for secondary school children, if you are in to support your friend or relative and are under age you must be accompanied by your parents.

“On behalf of the Attic House Teen Project and the Longford Youth Factor I would like to thank parents and guardians for all the support in the work that we are doing for the young people in Co Longford,” Jim concluded.

If you have and queries in relation to the Attic or Longford Youth Factor competition please contact Jim Maher on 086 9672920 or email james.maher@foroige.ie.