An uproarious modern re-telling of an age-old story of festive redemption has been receiving rave reviews at Townhall Cavan since it opened last weekend.

This hysterical and highly entertaining show sees Ebenezer Scrooge re-imagined as a tight-fisted Cavan publican in ‘Scrooge and Marley: A Cavan Christmas Carol’.

Co-written and directed by ‘The Republic of Telly’ star and Loch Gowna native Kevin McGahern and award-winning playwright Philip Doherty, ‘Scrooge and Marley’ is a darkly funny Christmas fairytale that takes aim at modern society and the rampant consumerism that has come to define the festive period.

Railing at charities for their chiefs’ exorbitant wages and dismissing the merits of watching all three ‘Back to the Future’ films in a row, the penny-pinching pint peddler goes “speed dating” with three Christmas ghosts in a bid to save his soul. But can there be redemption for a man who thinks Christmas is like a Funeral without the corpse?

This is the second collaboration between Doherty and McGahern, who co-wrote the All-Ireland Drama Festival winner ‘The Devil’s Céilí’ in 2014.

Mixing a strong local cast with members of the Gonzo Youth collective - and the odd familiar face from our TV screens, including Edwin Sammon (Bridget and Eamon) - this fast-paced comic performance features a fluid, dynamic set and a new score composed by Peter Denton.

Just as Dickens was a renowned chronicler and social critic of Victorian Britain, this raucous re-invention of ‘A Christmas Carol’ casts a satirical eye over the current political landscape, employing the expressive and colourful Cavan vernacular to hilarious effect.

'Scrooge and Marley: A Cavan Christmas Carol' kickstarted its run at Townhall Cavan Arts Space on Saturday, December 17 to great acclaim.

The show will continue tonight, Wednesday, December 21 until Friday, December 23 and will be performed again on Wednesday and Thursday, December 28 and 29.

The show kicks off nightly at 8pm.

Audience members are asked to note that this show contains strong language and as such, is not suitable for under 12s.

Tickets, priced at €15, can be booked online at townhallcavan.yapsody.com.