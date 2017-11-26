Longford athlete Cian McPhillips wins National U-16 Cross Country Championship title

Longford Athletic Club's Cian McPhillips is celebrating after he won the Irish Life Health National U-16 Cross Country Championship title at the Sport Ireland National Sports Campus in Dublin earlier today.

Over the 4,000 metres course, Cian ran with the leading group to just over the half way mark, before making a break and pulling away to win by 40 metres.

Cian can now look forward to representing Ireland again at the Celtic cross country.

Longford Athletic Club posted on their Facebook page: "Well done Cian from all at Longford AC on this massive achievement."

Next Friday, December 1, at a gala presentation in the Sin Bin, Longford rugby club, Cian will be presented with the Junior Sports Person of the Year accolade at the Ganly's Longford Sports Star of the Year awards, in association with Longford Sports Partnership and the Longford Leader.

The year so far for Cian McPhillips...

Earlier this year, Cian produced a brilliant performance to win the Gold medal in the U-16 Boys 800m at the Irish Life Health National Indoor Juvenile Championships at the Athlone IT International Arena in April.

Then in the first stage of the National Community Games Finals at the National Sports Campus in Abbotstown, Dublin in May, Cian achieved another notable success when he finished second in the U-16 7K Marathon.

McPhillips went on to win another National title to claim the Gold medal in the U-16 Boys 800m race at the All-Ireland Juvenile Track & Field Championships at the Tullamore Harriers Stadium in July and produced another tremendous performance to finish second in the U-16 1,500m at the same event in adding a National silver medal to his mounting collection.

August turned out to be a magnificent month for highly talented Cian who won a Gold medal in the U-16 Boys 800m when representing Ireland against Scotland and Wales in the annual Celtic Games at Morton Stadium, Santry. And further success followed for the Ardagh athlete who produced another superb performance to win the U-16 Boys 1,500m at the Aldi Community Games National Finals at the National Sports Campus.

Cian triumphed in the Connacht Cross Country Championships staged in Calry, Sligo at the end of October when he won the U-16 Boys race in the colours of Longford Athletic Club. It was Cian’s 6th Connacht Cross Country title in a row as he grows from strength to strength in his sport.

