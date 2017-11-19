Olympian Ray Flynn will enter Longford Sports Partnership Hall of Fame at Ganly's Longford Sports Star Awards 2017

Olympian and record breaker Ray Flynn will be entered into the Longford Sports Partnership Hall of Fame at the Ganly's Longford Sports Star Awards 2017, in conjunction with the Longford Leader, on Friday, December 1 at the Sin Bin Event Centre.

It is thirty-five years ago since Ray smashed the Irish mile record, a record that stands to this very day, and he is a very worthy Hall of Fame award winner.



Longford Sports Partnership sought nominations from the public for the following four award categories - Hall of Fame; Community/Club Volunteer of the Year; Junior Sports Person of the Year and Sports Ability Award - and they were overwhelmed by the large response.

Ray Flynn was chosen for the coveted Hall of Fame accolade, with parkrun Director Kevin Kane being named as the Community/Club Volunteer of the Year.

The Sports Ability Award winner is Joe Doran and Junior Sports person of the Year is Cian McPhillips.

Ray, Kevin, Joe and Cian will receive their awards, along with the monthly award winners at a gala banquet in the Sin Bin Event Centre, Longford rugby club on Friday, December 1 at 8pm, where the overall Ganly's Longford Sports Person of the Year will be announced.

The monthly winners, as voted for by the public, are;

January award winner David McGivney (GAA Football);

February joint winners Ríonagh McCormack (Swimming) and Clodagh Lohan (Ladies Football);

March winner Adrianna Melia (Athletics);

April winner Karl Murray (GAA Hurling);

May winner Lauren McGuire (Ladies Football);

June winner Melissa O'Kane (Ladies Football);

July winner Cian McLoughlin (Clay Pigeon Shooting);

August winner Longford Pony Club (Equestrian);

September winner Shane Donohue (GAA Football);

October winner Jamie Donohoe (Karate).

Voting for the the overall Ganly's Longford Sports Person of the Year and details on how you can vote will be published on the Longford Leader website www.longfordleader.ie and also in the Longford Leader print edition, on sale Wednesday.