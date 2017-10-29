Top comedian PJ Gallagher to entertain guests at 'The Longford Lunch' in Croke Park

Leading comedian PJ Gallagher will ensure there are plenty of laughs for guests attending the inaugural 'The Longford Lunch', organised by Longford GAA and sponsored by Glennon Brothers, in Croke Park on Friday, November 17 from 12 noon to 4pm.

The Longford Lunch confirms leading Irish comedian @pjgallagher as the entertainer at #LongfordLunch in @CrokePark Nov 17 pic.twitter.com/ShhDu71W7k — Longford GAA (@OfficialLDGAA) October 25, 2017

Gallagher's appearance at the event was confirmed earlier this week and guest tables can be purchased by contacting Longford GAA Secretary Peter O'Reilly at 086 812 7505 or e-mail secretary.longford@gaa.ie

The Longford Lunch on 17th Nov. promses to be a great event in Croke Park . Secure your table today #LongfordLunch pic.twitter.com/hXRAf9Fyiy October 27, 2017

Longford GAA has set itself a fundraising target of €750,000 as it prepares for the future, including the refurbishment of Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, and 'The Longford Lunch' on November 17 is the first of many events to help reach this goal.

