Top comedian PJ Gallagher to entertain guests at 'The Longford Lunch' in Croke Park

Major Longford GAA fundraiser takes place on Friday, November 17

Leading comedian PJ Gallagher will ensure there are plenty of laughs for guests attending the inaugural 'The Longford Lunch', organised by Longford GAA and sponsored by Glennon Brothers, in Croke Park on Friday, November 17 from 12 noon to 4pm.

Gallagher's appearance at the event was confirmed earlier this week and guest tables can be purchased by contacting Longford GAA Secretary Peter O'Reilly at 086 812 7505 or e-mail secretary.longford@gaa.ie 

Longford GAA has set itself a fundraising target of €750,000 as it prepares for the future, including the refurbishment of Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, and 'The Longford Lunch' on November 17 is the first of many events to help reach this goal.

