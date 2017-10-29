Longford Greyhound Stadium hosting appreciation evening on Bank Holiday Monday

As a gesture of thanks to everyone who donated to the ‘Keep Longford Racing Fund’, the managed of Longford Greyhound Stadium are hosting an appreciation evening at the track on Bank Holiday Monday, October 30.

Racing on Friday, October 27 was postponed due to the heavy fog that engulfed Longford and that card will be run next Friday, November 3.

Longford Greyhound Stadium posted on their Facebook page in relation to Monday’s appreciation evening.



“Thanks to everyone who donated to the Keep Longford Racing Fund! With your help we have exceeded our target...and money is still coming in.

“The response we got is heartwarming and shows that greyhound people value the real effort involved in keeping Longford racing. Thanks to those from far and wide who contributed.



“As a sign of appreciation we would like to invite you to the track on Bank Holiday Monday at the earlier time of 5pm. There will be free admission for everyone kindly sponsored by track bookmaker PJ Rickard.

“We will have the finals of 3 stakes as well as free tea and sandwiches sponsored by the Track Supporters Club. If you haven’t been for a while come back and visit Longford on Monday!”





