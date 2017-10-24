Longford swimmer Darragh Greene in Ireland team for European Championships

Longford swimmer Darragh Greene has been selected for the Ireland team of ten for the European Championships.

Swim Ireland announced a squad of ten to compete at the LEN European Short Course (25m) Swimming Championships in Copenhagen, Denmark from December 13 to 17.

2017 World Championship team members Nicholas Quinn, Jordan Sloan, Brendan Hyland, Mona McSharry and Conor Ferguson lead the team, with 50m Breaststroke bronze medalist at the 2015 event Alex Murphy, Irish record holders Danielle Hill and Conor Brines and 2017 World University Games swimmers Darragh Greene and Calum Bain completing the 10-strong team.

Eight of the ten swimmers were in action this past weekend at the Amsterdam Swim Cup and Manchester International Meets, with McSharry and Ferguson both in record breaking form in Amsterdam.

McSharry had a clean sweep in the Breaststroke events, winning gold medals in 50m, 100m and 200m, the 17-year-old breaking Sycerika McMahon’s 50m Breaststroke and Fiona Doyle’s 100m Breaststroke Senior Irish Records. Ferguson won 50m and 100m Backstroke golds, breaking his own 100m Senior Irish Record in the process.

Ben Higson, National Senior Team Head Coach said, "This team forms a large part of the core group of athletes that we have identified as our primary prospects for the next Olympic Games and it will be good for me to see them race for the first time in a Championships environment, particularly as I work with most of them as either full-time or in-touch athletes within the National Centre in Dublin. To expose key racing skills in a short course environment early into a season is always important and this group has also been selected with strong relay opportunities in mind. Shane Ryan is unavailable for selection, which is always a pity, but this group will all be looking to establish themselves well as we head into the long course section of the season."



Jon Rudd, National Performance Director said, “To have such fine early season performances in the short course pool in Amsterdam is exciting for us and this raises the bar for these athletes as we head into Copenhagen. We’re all very clear that short course racing is a means to an end but it does force athletes to focus on key racing skills in preparation for the long course season ahead and this team of ten is most certainly ready, willing and able”



Past Irish medalists at the European Short Course Championships include Olympians Andrew Bree, Melanie Nocher, Grainne Murphy, Sycerika McMahon and Barry Murphy.