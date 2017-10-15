Soccer: Combined Counties Football League Results - Four Longford clubs serve up an incredible 18 goals !

Four Longford clubs - Camlin United, Longford Wanderers, Ballymahon and UCL Harps, bagged an incredible eighteen goals between them when they clashed in two CCFL Division 1 Saturday fixtures last weekend.





Camlin United were emphatic 7-2 winners over visitors Longford Wanderers, while Ballymahon got the better of UCL Harps in a nine goal thriller, 5-4 it ended.

Combined Counties Football League Results Week 8

FAI U-17 Cup 1st Round

Willow Park 9 Ballymahon 3;

FAI Youths Cup 1st Round

Allenwood Celtic 3 Portlaoise 2 aet; Edenderry Town 2 Willow Park 1;

U-17 Premier Division

Tullamore Town 0 Edenderry Town 0;

U-17 Division 1

St Aengus 2 East Galway Utd 1; Stradbally Town 2 Mullingar Ath 3; St Francis 2 Ballymahon 4;

U-19 Premier Division

Clongowes Wood 3 Tullamore Town 1;

U-19 Division 1

Portlaoise 3 Kenagh Utd 0;

LFA Junior Shield 1st Round

Banagher Utd 4 Monksland Utd 2; St Carthages Ath 0 BJD Utd 2; Geashill Utd 5 Duncannon 3;

Senior Division

Rosenallis 2 Mullingar Town 3; Mullingar Ath 2 Clara Town 4; Ballinahown 3 Birr Town 2; Clonaslee Utd 1 Tullamore Town 2; Monksland Utd 1 Willow Park 1;

Division 1

Derry Rovers 3 Towerhill Rovers 3; Gentex FC 3 Moydow FC 3; Raheen 0 Mountmellick Utd 2; Portlaoise Shamrocks 6 Walsh Island Shamrocks 5; Coolraine 2 Horseleap Utd 0;

Division 1 Saturday

Camlin Utd 7 Longford Wanderers 2; Ballymahon 5 UCL Harps 4;

Division 2

Birr Town 1 Highfield Utd 2; Kinnegad Juniors 2 Portarlington Town 1; FC Killoe 2 O’Moore FC 3; Clonown Rovers 4 Moate Celtic 0;

Division 3

Ballinagar 3 Maryborough FC 1;

Division 3 Saturday

Raharney Utd 4 Cavan Rovers 1; Gaels Utd 4 Carrickboy Celtic 2;

Division 4

Cloneygowan Celtic 2 Abbeyleix Ath 2;

Womens Division

Mullingar Ath B 1 Killeigh B 6; Mullingar Ath A 2 Willow Park 3; Bealnamulla 6 Mullingar Ath B 1;

Combined Counties Football League Fixtures Week 9

Saturday, October 21

All games at 2.30 unless stated

LFA Youths Cup 1st Round

Willow Park v Moyne Rangers; Willow Park Athlone; Midlands; St Josephs Carlow v Emo Celtic; Carlow; Local;

U-17 Premier Division

Rahanine v Tullamore Town; Rochfordbridge; Midlands; Edendery Town v Clara Town; Fr Paul Park Edenderry; Offaly; Portlaoise v Melview FC; 2.15; Leisure Centre Astro Portlaoise; Offaly;

U-17 Division 1

East Galway Utd v St Francis; Kiltormer; Midlands; Ballymahon v St Aengus; Tara Park Ballymahon; Midlands; Mucklagh v Stradbally Town; Coolraine Kilbeggan Road Durrow; Offaly; Mullingar Ath v Willow Park B; Gainstown Mullingar; Midlands

U-19 Premier Division

Clongowes Wood v Mullingar Ath; Clongowes Wood College Clane; Offaly; Tullamore Town v Portlaoise AFC; Leah Victoria Park Tullamore; Offaly; Idle ; Hodson Bay, Monksland, Edenderry, Birr;

U-19 Division 1

St Aengus v Abbeyleix Ath; Derrycanton Mountrath; Offaly; Kenagh Utd v Banagher Utd; Kenagh Co Longford; Midlands; Clonaslee Utd v Mountmellick Utd; Community Centre Clonaslee; Offaly; Kilbeggan SC v Mucklagh; The Land Lake Kilbeggan; Offaly; Idle Portlaoise

Division 1 Saturday

Longford Wanderers v Castlepollard Celtic; Wanderers Park, Longford; Offaly; Newtown FC v Ballymahon AFC; Farnagh, Longford; Midlands; UCL Harps v Grange United; Dernaferst, Lough Gowna, Co Cavan; Midlands; Idle Camlin United

Division 3 Saturday

Carrickboy Celtic v Colmcille Celtic; Murray Field, Carrickboy; Offaly;Dynamo Rooskey v Raharney Utd; Kiltrustan Sports Complex, Grange, Strokestown; Midlands;Gaels United v Cavan Rovers; The Hill, Bawn, Drumlish; Midlands; Idle Moate Rangers

Sunday, October 22

All games at 11.00 unless stated

FAI Junior Cup 3rd Round

Mullingar Town v Evergreen; 12.00; Dalton Park, Mullingar; Midlands; Tullamore Town v FC Killoe; Leah Victoria Park, Tullamore; Offaly; Birr Town A v Killeshin FC; 12.00;Frank O'Connell Park, Birr; Midlands;

Senior Division

Clara Town A v Clonaslee Utd; Stanley O'Hara Park, Clara; Offaly; Willow Park v Mullingar Athletic; Willow Park, Athlone; Midlands; Idle ; Monksland Utd A, Ballinahown A, Rosenallis;

Division 1

Mountmellick Utd v Towerhill Rovers; Conor Davis Park, Mountmellick; Offaly; Portlaoise Shamrocks v Gentex; Leisure Centre, Portlaoise; Offaly; Moydow FC v Derry Rovers A; 12.00; Ardagh, Co. Longford; Midlands; Walsh Island Shamrocks v Coolraine; Carty Park, Walsh Island; Midlands; Idle Horseleap, Raheen

Division 2

Stradbally Town v Birr Town B; 2.00; The Lawn, Stradbally; Offaly; Clonown Rovers v Kinnegad Juniors; Community Centre, Clonown; Midlands; O'Moore FC v Moate Celtic; Community Centre, Ballyroan; Offaly; Portarlington Town v Highfield Utd; Colaiste Isogain , Portarlington; Offaly;

Division 3

Geashill AFC v Ballinagar; Sutherland Park, Ballinagar; Offaly; BBC Utd v St Carthages Ath; Flanagan Park, (Rear Broadford Inn) Broadford; Offaly; St Aengus v Maryborough; Derrycanton, Mountrath; Offaly; Derry Rovers B v Clara Town B; 8:00 pm Fri, Brians Park, Edenderry; Midlands; Banagher Utd v Monksland Utd B; Middle Road, Banagher; Midlands;

Division 4

Abbeyleix Athletic v Riverside FC; Fr Breen Park, (Behind) Main Street, Abbeyleix; Offaly; Ballinahown B v St Cormacs Athletic, Ballinahown Sportspark, Ballinahown; Midlands; Rosenallis B v Clonmore Utd, The Grove, Roaenallis; Offaly; Idle Cloneygowan Celtic, Mountmellick Celtic, Kenagh Utd;

Womens Division

Killeigh B v Willow Park; 2.00; The Pond, Killeigh; Offaly; Mullingar Athletic B v Mullingar Athletic A; 2.00; Gainstown, Mullingar; Midlands; Bealnamulla v Killeigh A; 2.00; Bealnamulla, Athlone; Midlands; Idle Birr Town