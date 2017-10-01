Longford GAA results scoreboard
Wolfe Tones stage late revival to deny Longford Slashers in Senior Hurling Championship Final
Senior Hurling Championship Final
Sun, 01 Oct, Venue: Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, (Final), Longford Slashers 2-10 Wolfe Tones 2-11
Under 11 Hurling
Sun, 01 Oct, Venue: Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, (Final), Longford Slashers 2-3 Wolfe Tones Og 2-4
Under 14 'C' Football Cup Final
Sat, 30 Sep, Venue: Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, (Final), Gratten Gaels 5-11 St Vincent's 1-11
Under 14 Club Football Championship
Sat, 30 Sep, Venue: Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, (Final), Killoe Og 4-8 Clonguish Og 1-4
McDonald's Juvenile 'B' Football Cup League
Mon, 25 Sep, Venue: Leo Casey Park, (Round 5), Ballymahon Forgney Gaels 1-7 Wolfe Tones Og 3-15
Mon, 25 Sep, Venue: Páirc na nGael, (Round 5), St. Francis 1-10 Western Gaels 2-16
Thu, 28 Sep, Venue: Devine Park, (Round 4), Wolfe Tones Og 5-11 Northern Gaels 2-6
McDonald's Juvenile 'C' Football Cup
Mon, 25 Sep, Venue: Michael Fay Park, (Semi Final), Longford Slashers 5-7 Clonbroney 2-9
McDonald's Juvenile County Football Championship
Tue, 26 Sep, Venue: Emmet Park, (Play Off Final), Killoe Og 3-5 Carrick Sarsfield / St. Dominic's / Moydow Og 2-10
Hanlons GALA Minor Football Championship
Sun, 01 Oct, Venue: Allen Park, (Semi Final Replay), Carrick Sarsfield / St. Dominic's / Moydow Óg 7-15 Granard/Ballymore 1-2
Minor Football League Division 1 Final
Sat, 30 Sep, Venue: Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, (Final), Longford Slashers 0-14 Killoe Og 1-22
Jimmy Flynn Football League Division 3
Sat, 30 Sep, Venue: Leo Casey Park, (Round 9), Ballymahon - Emmet Og Killoe W/O
Michael Moran Football League Division 2
Sat, 30 Sep, Venue: Keenan Park, (Round 9), St. Patrick,s Ardagh Moydow 2-12 Rathcline 3-16
