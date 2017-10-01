Longford GAA results scoreboard

Senior Hurling Championship Final

Sun, 01 Oct, Venue: Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, (Final), Longford Slashers 2-10 Wolfe Tones 2-11

Under 11 Hurling

Sun, 01 Oct, Venue: Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, (Final), Longford Slashers 2-3 Wolfe Tones Og 2-4

Under 14 'C' Football Cup Final

Sat, 30 Sep, Venue: Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, (Final), Gratten Gaels 5-11 St Vincent's 1-11

Under 14 Club Football Championship

Sat, 30 Sep, Venue: Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, (Final), Killoe Og 4-8 Clonguish Og 1-4





McDonald's Juvenile 'B' Football Cup League

Mon, 25 Sep, Venue: Leo Casey Park, (Round 5), Ballymahon Forgney Gaels 1-7 Wolfe Tones Og 3-15

Mon, 25 Sep, Venue: Páirc na nGael, (Round 5), St. Francis 1-10 Western Gaels 2-16

Thu, 28 Sep, Venue: Devine Park, (Round 4), Wolfe Tones Og 5-11 Northern Gaels 2-6

McDonald's Juvenile 'C' Football Cup

Mon, 25 Sep, Venue: Michael Fay Park, (Semi Final), Longford Slashers 5-7 Clonbroney 2-9

McDonald's Juvenile County Football Championship

Tue, 26 Sep, Venue: Emmet Park, (Play Off Final), Killoe Og 3-5 Carrick Sarsfield / St. Dominic's / Moydow Og 2-10

Hanlons GALA Minor Football Championship

Sun, 01 Oct, Venue: Allen Park, (Semi Final Replay), Carrick Sarsfield / St. Dominic's / Moydow Óg 7-15 Granard/Ballymore 1-2

Minor Football League Division 1 Final

Sat, 30 Sep, Venue: Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, (Final), Longford Slashers 0-14 Killoe Og 1-22



Jimmy Flynn Football League Division 3

Sat, 30 Sep, Venue: Leo Casey Park, (Round 9), Ballymahon - Emmet Og Killoe W/O





Michael Moran Football League Division 2

Sat, 30 Sep, Venue: Keenan Park, (Round 9), St. Patrick,s Ardagh Moydow 2-12 Rathcline 3-16