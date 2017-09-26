Longford Golf Club duo win Leinster Final of NCBI Specsavers HolmPatrick Cup

Robert Cleary & Thomas Brennan from County Longford Golf Club emerged as winners of the Leinster Final of the Specsavers HolmPatrick Cup at The K Club on Sunday, September 10.

The winning duo are pictured alongside NCBI representative Chris Ryan before the Leinster Final of the Specsavers HolmPatrick Cup.



In total, 12 teams from across the province competed on the day, with Longford Golf Club coming out on top and placing first.



Robert and Thomas, along with the other provincial winners; Howth Golf Club, Nenagh Golf Club and Castlebar Golf Club will now play at the final, which is hosted this October at the world-renowned St Andrew’s Links in Scotland.



Over the past five months, the NCBI Specsavers HolmPatrick Cup has seen GUI-affiliated golf courses across the country hold qualifying tournaments from local to county level. Following this, these winners competed in the provincial finals to compete for a place at the final.

Store director at Specsavers Longford Fiona Ferguson said, "We at Specsavers Longford are delighted to be able to give back to the community and show our support. It was great to have Robert and Thomas competing at the Leinster Final in The K Club and we are absolutely delighted they won! We are proud to support the National Council for the Blind of Ireland, which is the perfect partner for Specsavers. We are a local community optician and hearing centre and supporting local clubs, charities and organisations is a key part of our culture."

Earlier this year, Specsavers announced a partnership with the National Council for the Blind of Ireland, which will include a two-year sponsorship deal and fundraising of at least €30,000.

For more information on Specsavers please visit www.specsavers.ie. For more information on the NCBI Specsavers HolmPatrick Cup please call (01) 882 1939 or visit www.ncbiholmpatrickcup.com.