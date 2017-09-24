Longford GAA results scoreboard
Longford GAA results
Mulleady Group Intermediate Football Championship Final
Sun, 24 Sep, Venue: Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, (Final), Rathcline 1-10 Sean Connolly 0-12
McDonalds Juvenile Club Football Championship Final
Sat, 23 Sep, Venue: Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, (Final), Killoe Og 2-13 Longford Slashers 0-4
Minor 'B' Football Cup
Mon, 18 Sep, Venue: Mc Gann Park, (Semi Final), Western Gaels 0-9 Northern Gaels 3-12
Mon, 18 Sep, Venue: Emmet Park, (Semi Final), Clonbroney/Wolfe Tones 1-17 St. Francis 1-11
Hanlons GALA Minor Football Championship
Mon, 18 Sep, Venue: Monaduff, (Semi Final), Killoe Og 1-14 Longford Slashers 1-4
Mon, 18 Sep, Venue: Allen Park, (Semi Final), Carrick Sarsfield / St. Dominic's / Moydow Óg 2-11 Granard/Ballymore 3-8
Peter Hanley Motors Senior Football Championship
Sat, 23 Sep, Venue: Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, (Semi Final), Mostrim (Edgworthstown) 2-12 Abbeylara 3-13
Sat, 23 Sep, Venue: Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, (Semi Final Replay), St Columba's 0-15 Clonguish 0-8
Under 12 Football Shield Division 2
Mon, 18 Sep, Venue: Mc Gann Park, (Play Off Semi Final), St. Dominic's 3-7 St. Colmcille's 2-4
Sun, 24 Sep, Venue: Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, (Final), Wolfe Tones Og 4-6 St. Dominic's 3-8
Under 12 Football Cup Division 3
Fri, 22 Sep, Venue: Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, (Final), St. Patrick's Og 2-5 Clonguish Og 2-7
Under 12 Football Shield Division 3
Sat, 23 Sep, Venue: Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, (Final), Longford Slashers 3-7 Shannon Gaels 1-5
Under 14 'C' Football Cup
Mon, 18 Sep, Venue: Maguire Park, (Round 1), Clonbroney 0-4 St Vincent's 6-10
Tue, 19 Sep, Venue: Dunbeggan, (Round 5), Gratten Gaels 7-14 Killoe Og 0-5
Tue, 19 Sep, Venue: Monaduff, (Round 5), St Vincent's W/O Northern Gaels -
2017 Under 14 Club Football Championship
Mon, 18 Sep, Venue: Keenan Park, (Round 5), St. Patrick's Og W/O Granard/Ballymore -
Mon, 18 Sep, Venue: Michael Fay Park, (Round 5), Longford Slashers - Killoe Og W/O
