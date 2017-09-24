Longford GAA results scoreboard

Longford GAA results

Mulleady Group Intermediate Football Championship Final

Sun, 24 Sep, Venue: Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, (Final), Rathcline 1-10 Sean Connolly 0-12

You may also be interested in reading: Ronan Clyne goal crucial as Rathcline overcome Sean Connolly’s to win county title

McDonalds Juvenile Club Football Championship Final

Sat, 23 Sep, Venue: Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, (Final), Killoe Og 2-13 Longford Slashers 0-4

Minor 'B' Football Cup

Mon, 18 Sep, Venue: Mc Gann Park, (Semi Final), Western Gaels 0-9 Northern Gaels 3-12

Mon, 18 Sep, Venue: Emmet Park, (Semi Final), Clonbroney/Wolfe Tones 1-17 St. Francis 1-11

Hanlons GALA Minor Football Championship

Mon, 18 Sep, Venue: Monaduff, (Semi Final), Killoe Og 1-14 Longford Slashers 1-4

Mon, 18 Sep, Venue: Allen Park, (Semi Final), Carrick Sarsfield / St. Dominic's / Moydow Óg 2-11 Granard/Ballymore 3-8

Peter Hanley Motors Senior Football Championship

Sat, 23 Sep, Venue: Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, (Semi Final), Mostrim (Edgworthstown) 2-12 Abbeylara 3-13

Sat, 23 Sep, Venue: Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, (Semi Final Replay), St Columba's 0-15 Clonguish 0-8

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN READING:



Mullinalaghta conquer Clonguish at the second attempt to remain on course to retain the Connolly Cup

Abbeylara master Mostrim to earn another crack at Mullinalaghta in county final repeat

Under 12 Football Shield Division 2

Mon, 18 Sep, Venue: Mc Gann Park, (Play Off Semi Final), St. Dominic's 3-7 St. Colmcille's 2-4

Sun, 24 Sep, Venue: Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, (Final), Wolfe Tones Og 4-6 St. Dominic's 3-8

Under 12 Football Cup Division 3

Fri, 22 Sep, Venue: Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, (Final), St. Patrick's Og 2-5 Clonguish Og 2-7

Under 12 Football Shield Division 3

Sat, 23 Sep, Venue: Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, (Final), Longford Slashers 3-7 Shannon Gaels 1-5

Under 14 'C' Football Cup

Mon, 18 Sep, Venue: Maguire Park, (Round 1), Clonbroney 0-4 St Vincent's 6-10

Tue, 19 Sep, Venue: Dunbeggan, (Round 5), Gratten Gaels 7-14 Killoe Og 0-5

Tue, 19 Sep, Venue: Monaduff, (Round 5), St Vincent's W/O Northern Gaels -

2017 Under 14 Club Football Championship

Mon, 18 Sep, Venue: Keenan Park, (Round 5), St. Patrick's Og W/O Granard/Ballymore -

Mon, 18 Sep, Venue: Michael Fay Park, (Round 5), Longford Slashers - Killoe Og W/O