Longford's Drumsna Star in Boylesports Irish Greyhound Derby semi-final

There was a mixture of fancied winners and upsets this weekend in Shelbourne Park at the quarter-finals of the BoyleSports Irish Greyhound Derby, the biggest of all being the defeat of Clare’s Rocket as he was edged out in the final stride by Good News.



Sonic and Black Farren completed a heat double for Graham Holland while the fastest winner of the session was the hugely impressive Native Chimes.



Longford owned and trained and rank outsider Drumsna Star ran a big race to be a five length third ensuring his place in the semi-finals next weekend.

With a total prize fund of €287,500, the Irish Greyhound Derby is sponsored by BoyleSports, Ireland’s largest independent bookmaker.



The competition is the most prestigious race in the Irish Greyhound calendar, with a winner’s prize of €150,000. The semi-finals will be held this Saturday, September 16 at Shelbourne Park. This action packed period will conclude with the Final held on Saturday, September 23.



Both the Semi-Finals and Final will be broadcast live on RTÉ 2 and online to a worldwide audience on RTÉ website and RTÉ Player. In recent years, the Irish Greyhound Derby has seen strong competition from across all regions.



The BoyleSports Irish Greyhound Derby 2016 winner was Rural Hawaii, owned by Michael & Helen O’Dwyer from Clonmel, Co. Tipperary with winning prize money of €125,000.