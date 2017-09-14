Longford GAA weekend fixtures guide

Longford GAA weekend fixtures



Friday, 15th September

Jimmy Flynn All County Leagues Div. 3 Rd. 8

Both Games at 8.30pm

Michael Fay Park: Longford Slashers V Colmcille

Emmet Park: Emmet Óg V St. Mary’s



Juvenile Club Football Championship Rd. 3

Kindly Sponsored by McDonalds, Longford

Higginstown: Granard/Ballymore V Clonguish Og 6.30pm

Juvenile ‘B’ Football Cup Round 3

Kindly Sponsored by McDonalds, Longford

Leo Casey Park: Ballymahon Forgney Gaels V St. Francis 6.45pm

Juvenile ‘C’ Football Cup Round 2

Kindly Sponsored by McDonalds, Longford

Group 2

Michael Fay Park: Longford Slashers V St. Patricks Og 6:45pm



Under 12 Football League Division 2 Plate Final

ET if necessary

Glennon Brothers Pearse Park:

Ballymahon Forgney Gaels v Southern Gaels 6:30pm



U8 Respect Exhibition Go Games Indoor Football

Kenagh Hall:

St. Dominics & St. Patricks Óg 6:30-7:15pm

Southern Gaels & Carrick Sarsfields 7:15-8pm

Newtownforbes Hall:

Clonguish Óg & Shannon Gaels 6:30-7:15pm

Killoe Óg, Clonbroney & Longford Slashers 7:15-8pm





Saturday, 16th September 2017

Longford Senior Championship Semi Final

Kindly Sponsored by Peter Hanley Motors

Glennon Brothers Pearse Park: Mullinalaghta St. Columba’s v Clonguish 6pm



Senior Hurling Championship Round 2

Allen Park: Longford Slashers v Wolfe Tones 4pm



Johnny Skelly All County Leagues Division 1

Páirc na nGaeil: Dromard v Colmcille 4pm

Monaduff: Fr. Manning Gaels v Mostrim 8.30pm Patrick Maguire

Michael Moran All County Leagues Div 2

Leo Casey Park: Ballymahon V Ballymore 4pm Tommy Donoghue

Glennon Brothers Pearse Park: Ladies GAA Finals



Monday, 18th September 2017

Minor Football Championship Semi Finals

Kindly sponsored by Hanlons Gala

Both Games at 8pm

Monaduff: Killoe Óg v Longford Slashers

Allen Park: CarrickSarsfields / St. Dominic’s / Moydow Óg v Granard Ballymore





Minor ‘B’ Football Cup Semi Finals

Kindly sponsored by Hanlons Gala

Both Games at 8pm

Venue TBC: Top Team Group 1 V St. Francis

Venue TBC: Western Gaels V Second Team Group 1



U14 Club Football Championship Rd. 5

Kindly Sponsored by Carrigy Bus Hire

All games at 6:45pm

Clonguish Og bye

Keenan Park: St. Patrick's Og v Granard/Ballymore

Michael Fay Park: Longford Slashers v Killoe Og



Under 12 Football League Division 2 Shield PlayOff

ET if necessary

Venue TBC: Loser Wolfe Tones Óg / St. Dominic’s V St. Comcille’s 6.30pm