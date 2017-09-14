Longford GAA weekend fixtures guide
Longford GAA weekend fixtures
Friday, 15th September
Jimmy Flynn All County Leagues Div. 3 Rd. 8
Both Games at 8.30pm
Michael Fay Park: Longford Slashers V Colmcille
Emmet Park: Emmet Óg V St. Mary’s
Juvenile Club Football Championship Rd. 3
Kindly Sponsored by McDonalds, Longford
Higginstown: Granard/Ballymore V Clonguish Og 6.30pm
Juvenile ‘B’ Football Cup Round 3
Kindly Sponsored by McDonalds, Longford
Leo Casey Park: Ballymahon Forgney Gaels V St. Francis 6.45pm
Juvenile ‘C’ Football Cup Round 2
Kindly Sponsored by McDonalds, Longford
Group 2
Michael Fay Park: Longford Slashers V St. Patricks Og 6:45pm
Under 12 Football League Division 2 Plate Final
ET if necessary
Glennon Brothers Pearse Park:
Ballymahon Forgney Gaels v Southern Gaels 6:30pm
U8 Respect Exhibition Go Games Indoor Football
Kenagh Hall:
St. Dominics & St. Patricks Óg 6:30-7:15pm
Southern Gaels & Carrick Sarsfields 7:15-8pm
Newtownforbes Hall:
Clonguish Óg & Shannon Gaels 6:30-7:15pm
Killoe Óg, Clonbroney & Longford Slashers 7:15-8pm
Saturday, 16th September 2017
Longford Senior Championship Semi Final
Kindly Sponsored by Peter Hanley Motors
Glennon Brothers Pearse Park: Mullinalaghta St. Columba’s v Clonguish 6pm
Senior Hurling Championship Round 2
Allen Park: Longford Slashers v Wolfe Tones 4pm
Johnny Skelly All County Leagues Division 1
Páirc na nGaeil: Dromard v Colmcille 4pm
Monaduff: Fr. Manning Gaels v Mostrim 8.30pm Patrick Maguire
Michael Moran All County Leagues Div 2
Leo Casey Park: Ballymahon V Ballymore 4pm Tommy Donoghue
Glennon Brothers Pearse Park: Ladies GAA Finals
Monday, 18th September 2017
Minor Football Championship Semi Finals
Kindly sponsored by Hanlons Gala
Both Games at 8pm
Monaduff: Killoe Óg v Longford Slashers
Allen Park: CarrickSarsfields / St. Dominic’s / Moydow Óg v Granard Ballymore
Minor ‘B’ Football Cup Semi Finals
Kindly sponsored by Hanlons Gala
Both Games at 8pm
Venue TBC: Top Team Group 1 V St. Francis
Venue TBC: Western Gaels V Second Team Group 1
U14 Club Football Championship Rd. 5
Kindly Sponsored by Carrigy Bus Hire
All games at 6:45pm
Clonguish Og bye
Keenan Park: St. Patrick's Og v Granard/Ballymore
Michael Fay Park: Longford Slashers v Killoe Og
Under 12 Football League Division 2 Shield PlayOff
ET if necessary
Venue TBC: Loser Wolfe Tones Óg / St. Dominic’s V St. Comcille’s 6.30pm
