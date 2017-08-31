Ballymahon girl secures Leinster rugby call-up

Ballymahon’s Ciara Moughty has been selected on the Leinster U18 Girls rugby squad for the 2017 U-18 Girls Interprovincial Series.

Ciara, who plays her club rugby with Mullingar RFC, was delighted with her selection for the province.

Leinster will face Munster (September 22), Ulster (September 29) and Connacht (October 6) in the interpro series.

A prominent member of Ballymahon/Forgney ladies football club, Ciara will line out with them in the county Intermediate Final in September.

Ciara has also represented her area and county with distinction in various Community Games activities and Ballymahon/Forgney Community Games posted a message of congratulations to her on their Facebook page following her selection for the Leinster U-18 rugby squad.

“We are so proud of Ciara who has always been very committed to all of her sporting activities and we wish her all the best as she embarks on this new stage of her sporting journey.

“Isn't it just wonderful to see so many of our talented young competitors making an impact in the sporting world.”