Rising Irish football star boasts Longford roots

A former League of Ireland striker charged with spearheading Preston North End’s return to the second tier of English football carries strong Longford connections.

Sean Maguire’s rise to domestic and international fame has been nothing short of meteoric following the 23-year-old’s transfer from Cork City to Deepdale at the end of July.

Having started two of the EFL side’s four opening matches, the talented goal-getter’s rising stock has also coincided in a call-up to Martin O’Neill’s Irish squad ahead of next month’s upcoming qualifiers against Georgia and Serbia.

Now it has emerged Maguire holds down strong ties to Longford and in particular Derryadd, Killashee.

Killashee connection

His grandfather was Pat Joe Cosgrove, a noted sportsman in his own right and the winner of a Longford County Junior Championship in 1965 with St Brigid's.

His daughter, Elaine would go on to marry Paddy Maguire with the pair later setting up home in Kilkenny.

Two of Pat Joe’s brothers John and Brendan and great uncles of Maguire, both still reside in Killashee.

Two of Brendan’s sons, Shane and Darren remain regular fixtures in the Killashee senior side while his daughter Aisling is a leading figure in the Longford Ladies set up.

Having initially made his name with Waterford Utd as a precocious 18-year-old striker, Maguire’s career appeared to flounder somewhat, mainly due to a largely forgettable two year spell at West Ham.

Loan spells at Sligo Rovers and then Accrington Stanley followed before Maguire enjoyed a fleeting stint at Dundalk.

By Christmas 2015, the still raw but immensely talented forward was back in Munster, this time at Cork City.

It was a move which led Maguire to the top of the SSE Airtricity League scoring charts and a lucrative move to one of England’s oldest and most esteemed club sides.