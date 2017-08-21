This evening's race meeting in Roscommon has been rescheduled to next Monday

Roscommon Races has been rescheduled for Monday, August 28 next after proceedings were cancelled this evening.

Horse Racing Ireland (HRI) has announced that this meeting will now be held at Roscommon on Monday, August 28, 2017.

The same programme of races (Meeting No 228 A-H) will apply and the rescheduled meeting will close for entries by 12 noon on Wednesday, August 23 with declarations to run to be made by 10am on Sunday August 27.

The time of the first race will be at 4.25pm on Monday, August 28.