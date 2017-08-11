The Kilbeggan Races Summer Saturday Festival race meeting takes place on Saturday, August 12, with the first race getting underway at 5.30pm.





The August meeting is very much about taking time off from work, schools, and the pressures of daily life to draw a breath in the beautiful setting of Kilbeggan races.



Last year the Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates, H.E. Dr Saeed Mohammed Al Shamsi visited the course. He commented, “In Dubai we have the richest racing in the world, but I am at the most beautiful racecourse in the world today."

As Kilbeggan Racecourse Manager Paddy Dunican remarked, “The Summer Saturday Festival provides excitement, colour, and thrilling racing in a brilliant atmosphere, because Kilbeggan Races is a unique social occasion. We believe that it provides the heart-stopping spectacle of horse racing over jumps, with the laid back charm of a rural meeting. Our Best Dressed Ladies have embodied class, style and confidence year after year, and the competition is always a colourful and elegant affair. For this reason the August meeting is one of the highlights of our racing year.”

Kilbeggan is delighted to welcome West Coast Cooler on board sponsoring their Best Dressed Lady Competition. The winner will receive two nights’ accommodation and two evening meals in the Luxurious Five Star Merchant Hotel Belfast for two people along with a €1500 voucher for Victoria Square shopping centre Belfast plus VIP front row tickets to Thursday and Friday night of the West Coast Cooler Fashion Week in Belfast.



There is also a connection with New York when John Mahon, originally from Longford, sponsors the Pig N’ Whistle Pubs & Restaurant New York Handicap Hurdle of €13,000.



The Joe Cooney Memorial Mares Novice Hurdle of €10,500 is being sponsored by the Bank House Family. The original Joe Cooney Cup was first raced for in 1958.It is interesting to note that last year’s leading trainer Gordon Elliott had two winners at the first meeting of the year in April, but surprisingly has had no winners at the last four meetings. He might be worth following next Saturday, as he is due a few winners.

Admission for adults to the event is €15. OAP’s & Students €12, Children under 16 free (free entertainment for kids).Kilbeggan Races are offering special discounts for staff, customers and friends for a group of 10 or more, Special Discounted Admission of €12 per person. They also have our Summer Party Pack which includes; Admission Ticket, €5 Drink Voucher, €5 Food Voucher and Race Card at just €22 per person for a group of 10 or more. Book now at www.kilbegganraces.com. As a large crowd is expected please arrive early for the first race at 5.30pm