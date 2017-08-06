Longford's Megan Creegan is living the dream Down Under

Longford All-Ireland junior ladies medal winner Megan Creegan is celebrating this week following her selection on the Alfa Irish Banshees that will play in the sixth edition of the AFL International Cup in Melbourne.



The Australian Rules Football League of Ireland men and women squads were announced last week and 19-year-old Granard girl Megan told the Longford Leader that it was a dream come true to be selected to represent her country.



Megan, who has been working in Sydney since earlier this year, is playing AFL with Sydney University and she is thankful to everyone in the Central Coast GAA Club for their support. She says she’d love to make a career out of playing AFL.

An established player with Ballymore Ladies GFC, with whom she has won Longford minor and senior ‘B’ championship medals, Megan gained selection for her country after the Banshee backroom staff shortlisted Irish players from all over Australia.



The competition gets underway this Sunday, August 6 and the final of the Women’s competition takes place at Etihad Stadium in Melbourne on the evening of Saturday, August 19.



Daughter of Maeve and Hugh Creegan, and brother of Sean, Megan, who hopes to become a secondary school teacher, deferred her Science course at UCD to this September.

She takes up the story, “In September 2016 I had decided to repeat my Leaving Cert as I hadn’t met one specific grade needed for my course. Fortunately I got one of my subjects rechecked and it moved me up a grade which then enabled me to accept an offer from UCD for the course and it meant I hadn’t to repeat the LC.



“As my dad has lived and worked in Australia for most of my teenage life, I decided that I wanted to go over and live with him while working and saving for college. I always wanted to try AFL and now was my chance. I read an article featuring Aoife McDonnell from Donegal and found out that she played with Sydney University.



So after that, I got in contact and started training a week after I got here. I landed here on January 29 last and I’m heading back home at the end of this month.”



Megan enjoyed life Down Under.

“It has been an overwhelming experience. I’ve made friends for life and met girls through work, playing AFL and everybody involved in the Central Coast GAA Club here in Sydney.



Apart from the football I’ll miss being able to go straight from work to the beach and of course the weather!”



Megan revealed how she gained selection on the Australian Rules Football League of Ireland squad, known as the Alfa Irish Banshees for sponsorship reasons.



“The Banshee backroom staff shortlisted Irish players from all over Australia and they also got in touch with our AFL club coaches and came to our games to scout.”



She added, “Being selected to represent your country is a dream come true for me especially because this is my first year playing AFL and it is also something that many ladies footballers my age wouldn’t get the opportunity to experience.

“I’d love to make a career out of playing AFL and the AFLW gives women the opportunity to do so.”



Megan can’t wait for the International Cup to get underway and she is quite philosophical about how her international call-up came about.



“I’m a firm believer that everything happens for a reason and if it wasn’t for me appealing that one exam paper none of this would have happened.”



Best of luck to Megan and Irish teams over the next few weeks.