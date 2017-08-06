Longford Tennis Club Open Week serves up ace action

Longford Tennis Club Open Week took place recently and it served up plenty of top quality matches.



Here are the results:

Mens Singles A: Winner: Janis Glazers. Runner-up Enda Dowd

Ladies Singles A: Winner: Agne Mazgelyte. Runner-up Aoifin Shorten

Mens A Doubles: Winners Janis Glazers & Benoit Lusson. Runners-up Tim Clarke & Des Windsor McGlynn

Ladies Doubles A: Winners Catherine Farrelly & Oonagh Gearty. Runners-up: Natasha Clarke & Aoifin Shorten

Mixed Doubles A: Winners Aoifin Shorten & Enda Dowd. Runners-up: Mateusz Lach & Oonagh Gearty

Mens Singles B: Winner Jeremy Clarke. Runner-up Harry O'Rourke

Ladies Singles B: Winner Agne Mazgelyte. Runner-up Paula Dowling

Mens Doubles B: Winners David Cornally & Paul Murphy. Runners-up: Richard Frank & Des Windor McGlynn

Mixed Doubles B: Winners Orla Malone & Ken MacMillan. Runners-up: Benoit Lusson & Lisa Ruane

Mens Singles C: Winner Maurice Flynn. Runner-up Adrian Walsh

Ladies Singles C: Winner Zofia Zieba. Runner-up Christina Morley

Mens Doubles C: Winners Ciaran O’Boyle & Daniel Smyth. Runners-up Adrian Walsh & Peter Weigi



Ladies Doubles C: Winners Christina Morley & Emer Tansey. Runners-up: Phyll Quinn & Patricia Keenan

Mixed Doubles C: Winners Peter McNally & Gillian Murray. Runners-up: Aidan Burke & Mary Kane

Over 40s Ladies Doubles: Winners Catherine Farrelly & Margaret Treacy. Runners-up: Mary Kane & Gráinne Milner

Over 40s Men Doubles: Winners Declan Breen & Colm Murphy. Runners-up: David Cornally & Paul Murphy





RESULTS OF THE LONGFORD JUNIOR TENNIS OPEN 2017



BS10

Winner - Gianmarco Roselli

Runner Up - Eanna Curran



GS10

Winner - Gabriella Pinheiro



BS12

Winner - Saimonas Guaronskis

Runner Up - Gianmarco Roselli



BS14

Winner - Eoghan McConnell

Runner Up - Sean Morgan



BS16

Winner - Aaron Brady

Runner Up - Conall Ruddy



BS18

Winner - Eoghan McConnell

Runner Up - Mark McConnell



GS12

Winner - Kate Lacy

Runner Up - Jessica Dozio



GS14

Winner - Natasja Merry

Runner Up - Grace Coles



GS16

Winner - Natasja Merry

Runner Up - Lora Dimitrova



BD 12

Winners - Siamonas Guaronskis & Gianmarco Roselli

Runners Up - Seán Óg Bergin & Oliver Manser



BD14

Winners - Ben Lynn & Sean Morgan

Runners Up - Ethan Morley & Matthew Sharkey



BD 18

Winners - Liam Delaney & Mark McConnell

Runners Up -Aaron Brady & Simon Moorhead



GD12

Winners - Kate Lacy & Lauren Manser

Runners Up - Shauna Corrigan & Talliah Monk



GD18

Winners - Angelina Audzers & Saoirse Towey Cahill

Runners Up - Ciara McCabe & Ananda Patrasco



Mixed Doubles 14

Winners - Sean Morgan & Zara Mulvihill

Runners Up - Ben Lynn & Jill Glennon