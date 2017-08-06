Longford Tennis Club Open Week serves up ace action

Sports Correspondent

Reporter:

Sports Correspondent

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

Longford Tennis Club Open Week 2017

Longford Tennis Club Open Week 2017. Zofia Zieba, winner of the Ladies Singles 'C' at Longford Tennis Open Week is presented with her prize by Mr Peter Kelly.

Longford Tennis Club Open Week took place recently and it served up plenty of top quality matches. 

Here are the results:

Mens Singles A: Winner: Janis Glazers. Runner-up Enda Dowd

Ladies Singles A: Winner: Agne Mazgelyte. Runner-up Aoifin Shorten

Mens A Doubles: Winners Janis Glazers & Benoit Lusson. Runners-up Tim Clarke & Des Windsor McGlynn

Ladies Doubles A: Winners Catherine Farrelly & Oonagh Gearty. Runners-up: Natasha Clarke & Aoifin Shorten

Mixed Doubles A: Winners Aoifin Shorten & Enda Dowd. Runners-up: Mateusz Lach & Oonagh Gearty

Mens Singles B: Winner Jeremy Clarke. Runner-up Harry O'Rourke

Ladies Singles B: Winner Agne Mazgelyte. Runner-up Paula Dowling

Mens Doubles B: Winners David Cornally & Paul Murphy. Runners-up: Richard Frank & Des Windor McGlynn

Mixed Doubles B: Winners Orla Malone & Ken MacMillan. Runners-up: Benoit Lusson & Lisa Ruane

Mens Singles C: Winner Maurice Flynn. Runner-up Adrian Walsh

Ladies Singles C: Winner Zofia Zieba. Runner-up Christina Morley

Mens Doubles C: Winners Ciaran O’Boyle & Daniel Smyth. Runners-up Adrian Walsh & Peter Weigi

Ladies Doubles C: Winners Christina Morley & Emer Tansey. Runners-up: Phyll Quinn & Patricia Keenan

Mixed Doubles C: Winners Peter McNally & Gillian Murray. Runners-up: Aidan Burke & Mary Kane

Over 40s Ladies Doubles: Winners Catherine Farrelly & Margaret Treacy. Runners-up: Mary Kane & Gráinne Milner

Over 40s Men Doubles: Winners Declan Breen & Colm Murphy. Runners-up: David Cornally & Paul Murphy


RESULTS OF THE LONGFORD JUNIOR TENNIS OPEN 2017

BS10
Winner - Gianmarco Roselli
Runner Up - Eanna Curran

GS10
Winner - Gabriella Pinheiro

BS12
Winner - Saimonas Guaronskis
Runner Up - Gianmarco Roselli

BS14
Winner - Eoghan McConnell
Runner Up - Sean Morgan

BS16
Winner - Aaron Brady
Runner Up - Conall Ruddy

BS18
Winner - Eoghan McConnell
Runner Up - Mark McConnell

GS12
Winner - Kate Lacy
Runner Up - Jessica Dozio

GS14
Winner - Natasja Merry
Runner Up - Grace Coles

GS16
Winner - Natasja Merry
Runner Up - Lora Dimitrova


BD 12
Winners - Siamonas Guaronskis & Gianmarco Roselli
Runners Up - Seán Óg Bergin & Oliver Manser

BD14
Winners - Ben Lynn & Sean Morgan
Runners Up - Ethan Morley & Matthew Sharkey

BD 18
Winners - Liam Delaney & Mark McConnell
Runners Up -Aaron Brady & Simon Moorhead

GD12
Winners - Kate Lacy & Lauren Manser
Runners Up - Shauna Corrigan & Talliah Monk

GD18
Winners - Angelina Audzers & Saoirse Towey Cahill
Runners Up - Ciara McCabe & Ananda Patrasco

Mixed Doubles 14
Winners - Sean Morgan & Zara Mulvihill
Runners Up - Ben Lynn & Jill Glennon