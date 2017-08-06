Longford Tennis Club Open Week serves up ace action
Longford Tennis Club Open Week 2017. Zofia Zieba, winner of the Ladies Singles 'C' at Longford Tennis Open Week is presented with her prize by Mr Peter Kelly.
Longford Tennis Club Open Week took place recently and it served up plenty of top quality matches.
Here are the results:
Mens Singles A: Winner: Janis Glazers. Runner-up Enda Dowd
Ladies Singles A: Winner: Agne Mazgelyte. Runner-up Aoifin Shorten
Mens A Doubles: Winners Janis Glazers & Benoit Lusson. Runners-up Tim Clarke & Des Windsor McGlynn
Ladies Doubles A: Winners Catherine Farrelly & Oonagh Gearty. Runners-up: Natasha Clarke & Aoifin Shorten
Mixed Doubles A: Winners Aoifin Shorten & Enda Dowd. Runners-up: Mateusz Lach & Oonagh Gearty
Mens Singles B: Winner Jeremy Clarke. Runner-up Harry O'Rourke
Ladies Singles B: Winner Agne Mazgelyte. Runner-up Paula Dowling
Mens Doubles B: Winners David Cornally & Paul Murphy. Runners-up: Richard Frank & Des Windor McGlynn
Mixed Doubles B: Winners Orla Malone & Ken MacMillan. Runners-up: Benoit Lusson & Lisa Ruane
Mens Singles C: Winner Maurice Flynn. Runner-up Adrian Walsh
Ladies Singles C: Winner Zofia Zieba. Runner-up Christina Morley
Mens Doubles C: Winners Ciaran O’Boyle & Daniel Smyth. Runners-up Adrian Walsh & Peter Weigi
Ladies Doubles C: Winners Christina Morley & Emer Tansey. Runners-up: Phyll Quinn & Patricia Keenan
Mixed Doubles C: Winners Peter McNally & Gillian Murray. Runners-up: Aidan Burke & Mary Kane
Over 40s Ladies Doubles: Winners Catherine Farrelly & Margaret Treacy. Runners-up: Mary Kane & Gráinne Milner
Over 40s Men Doubles: Winners Declan Breen & Colm Murphy. Runners-up: David Cornally & Paul Murphy
RESULTS OF THE LONGFORD JUNIOR TENNIS OPEN 2017
BS10
Winner - Gianmarco Roselli
Runner Up - Eanna Curran
GS10
Winner - Gabriella Pinheiro
BS12
Winner - Saimonas Guaronskis
Runner Up - Gianmarco Roselli
BS14
Winner - Eoghan McConnell
Runner Up - Sean Morgan
BS16
Winner - Aaron Brady
Runner Up - Conall Ruddy
BS18
Winner - Eoghan McConnell
Runner Up - Mark McConnell
GS12
Winner - Kate Lacy
Runner Up - Jessica Dozio
GS14
Winner - Natasja Merry
Runner Up - Grace Coles
GS16
Winner - Natasja Merry
Runner Up - Lora Dimitrova
BD 12
Winners - Siamonas Guaronskis & Gianmarco Roselli
Runners Up - Seán Óg Bergin & Oliver Manser
BD14
Winners - Ben Lynn & Sean Morgan
Runners Up - Ethan Morley & Matthew Sharkey
BD 18
Winners - Liam Delaney & Mark McConnell
Runners Up -Aaron Brady & Simon Moorhead
GD12
Winners - Kate Lacy & Lauren Manser
Runners Up - Shauna Corrigan & Talliah Monk
GD18
Winners - Angelina Audzers & Saoirse Towey Cahill
Runners Up - Ciara McCabe & Ananda Patrasco
Mixed Doubles 14
Winners - Sean Morgan & Zara Mulvihill
Runners Up - Ben Lynn & Jill Glennon
