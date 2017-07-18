Longford swimmer sets new personal best in Berlin

Longford's Patrick Flanagan was part of a team of six Irish swimmers that competed at the final World Para Swimming Series meet in Berlin, Germany last weekend.

The team also featured Rio Paralympic bronze medallist Ellen Keane, as well as fellow Paralympians Nicole Turner from Laois and Ailbhe Kelly from Castleknock. Completing the sexte was Barry McClements from Newtownards and Sean O'Riordan from Cork.

In the heats of the 100m Freestyle on Friday, UCD student Patrick put in a strong showing touching in a time of 1:23.52; right on par with his best this season.

While on Saturday morning, he set a new personal best in the heats of the 400m Freestyle with a mark of 5:45.00. And on Sunday he raced in the heats of the 100m Backstroke and performed strongly hitting a good mark of 1:27.78.

Patrick has competed for Ireland on several previous occasions including the British National Championships. Competing at the European Para Youth Games in 2015 he won several medals. His favoured events are the 100m Backstroke and the 400m Freestyle.

He was the proud recipient of the Swim Ireland Disability Swimmer of the Year award in 2012. A member of Longford swimming club he is currently studying in UCD. Now 19 years of age Patrick has Spina Bifida.

All races at this new World Series are being run as multi classification the races are decided by points according to the swimmers classes and the time they clock.

Irish team, manager Hayley Burke said: “Overall this final world series has been a good one for us.

“We've seen the quality of our younger swimmers coming through. It's been a great opportunity to race against the best at this point in the season as usually that doesn't happen until the major Championships.

”Year one of this Paralympic journey towards Tokyo has been a great platform from which to build as we move forward.