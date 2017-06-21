Have your say and vote for your favourite in Ganly’s Longford Sports Star Awards

Voting for the January Sports Star of the Month will end this evening, Wednesday, June 21 at 9pm.

Have your say by clicking HERE



This week, we are asking the public to vote for their February Sports Star of the Month.



The shortlist of nominees for the Ganly’s Longford Sports Star of the Month for February features; Clodagh Lohan (Ladies Football), Vonnie Noonan (Golf), Ríonagh McCormack (Swimming) and Funmi Talabi (Athletics).





You will be able cast your vote on our Ganly’s Longford Sports Star of the Month poll which you will find on our website, www.longfordleader.ie



The link to the poll will also be available on the Longford Leader Facebook page and on Twitter @Longford_Leader and we’d encourage people to share the link and ensure that they don’t miss out on their opportunity to vote for their favourite sportsperson in February.



Voting for the Sports Star of the Month for February will conclude at 9pm on Wednesday, June 28.

A shortlist of nominees was previously published in the Longford Leader for the months of March to May and voting to choose those monthly winners will take place over the coming weeks.



Indeed, voting for the Sports Star of the Month for March will start from 9pm on Wednesday, June 28 and continue for a week (concluding Wednesday, July 5), with the months of April and May to follow.





Each of the monthly winners will be presented with a memento in recognition of their achievement and the ten monthly award winners (January to October) will also complete the shortlist for the coveted title of Overall 2017 Ganly’s Longford Sports Star of the Year.