Kelly's late strike secures dramatic Longford Town victory over Cobh

There was late drama at the City Calling Stadium last night as Jake Kelly's injury time free kick flew to the net to give Longford Town a valuable 2-1 victory and in process extend their unbeaten run to three matches.

Longford Town enjoyed a 1 nil interval cushion as Karl Chambers headed into the top corner for the opening goal of the game.



Dean Swords equalised for Cobh in the 85th minute and looked as though they might cling on for a share of the spoils.



However, De Town netted the winner in injury time, as Jake Kelly’s free somehow made its way to the twine.



Next up, in Round 17 of the SSE Airtricity League First Division, is the 'El Classico' away to Athlone Town.