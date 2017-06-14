Voting in Ganly’s Longford Sports Star Awards begins tonight

Voting in the 2017 Ganly’s Longford Sports Star Awards, in association with Longford Sports Partnership and the Longford Leader, begins from midnight, tonight, Wednesday, June 14.

This week we are asking the public to vote for their January Sports Star of the Month.

The shortlist of nominees for the Ganly’s Longford Sports Star of the Month for January features;

David McGivney (GAA Football),

Hubie Connolly (Rugby),

Nelvin Appiah (Athletics),

the Longford Athletic Club U-14 Boys Cross Country team.

You will be able cast your vote on our Ganly's Longford Sports Star of the Month poll

Voting for the Sports Star of the Month for January will conclude at midnight on Wednesday, June 21.





A shortlist of nominees was also published in last week’s Longford Leader for the months of February to May and voting to choose those monthly winners will take place over the coming weeks.

Indeed, voting for the Sports Star of the Month for February will start from midnight on Wednesday, June 21 and continue for a week, with the months of March, April and May to follow.

Each of the monthly winners will be presented with a memento in recognition of their achievement and the ten monthly award winners (January to October) will also complete the shortlist for the coveted title of Overall 2017 Ganly’s Longford Sports Star of the Year.

Once again, the winner of this prestigious accolade will be determined by public vote and he or she will be feted and presented with their award at the gala awards banquet.

