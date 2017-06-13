Longford’s Melissa O’Kane triumphs at John West Féile na nÓg Skills Day

Rising ladies gaelic football star Melissa O'Kane, from Ardagh St Brigid's, was on top of her game as she triumphed at the All-Ireland John West Féile na nÓg Skills Day.

Melissa O'Kane is pictured with Monaghan footballer Eimear McAnespie, after winning the girls football skills competition in the National Sports Campus on Saturday.



The Skills Day is an opportunity for Ireland’s young football, hurling & camogie stars to show their skills ahead of the John West Féile na nÓg and John West Féile na nGael competitions.

Melissa was the only girl from all the counties involved to kick points with both her left and right foot. In last year's competition, Melissa finished as runner-up, so she was thrilled to go one better on this occasion.

Melissa also featured with the Longford ladies football U-14 team who recently won the Leinster 'B' championship title.



Massive congratulations to Melissa on her achievement.