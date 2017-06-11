Upload a video of your best golf trick shot and win a place in Pro Am at Dubai Duty Free Irish Open.

Rory McIlroy’s charitable foundation, the Rory Foundation, is giving one golfer a chance to win a place in this year’s Dubai Duty Free Irish Open Pro Am.

The Pro Am will take place at Portstewart Golf Club on Wednesday, July 5.

To enter, all you have to do is upload a video of your best trick shot to Twitter or Instagram and use the hashtag #RoryTrickShot.

“I’ve had a go at some trick shots in my time, some better than others, so I’m really looking forward to seeing what people have to offer. I’ll be choosing my favourite clip and inviting the winner to come and join us at the Pro Am at the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open. The Pro Am is always a great, fun day and I’m delighted to be able to give someone this exciting opportunity to play with top golfers and rub shoulders with celebrities,” said McIlroy.

All entrants must be over 18 and live in the UK or Ireland.



Entrants must hold a handicap of 18 or less for men and 24 or less for women. The winner will also get flights up to the value of £350 and stay at Blackrock House B&B Portrush for up to two nights.



The closing date is midnight on Wednesday, June 21.

See www.roryfoundation.com/ trickshot for further information and terms and conditions.