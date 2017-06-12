Chairperson of Longford Sports Partnership delighted to be part of fifth local sports awards scheme

As Chairperson of Longford Sports Partnership, I am delighted to be part of the fifth year of the local Sports Awards.

I have been involved with the LSP for several years and am aware of the exceptional achievements of teams and individuals in Longford and the dedication shown by coaches, parents and volunteers within the sporting community.



Volunteering is a vital part of grassroots sport, forming the foundation of clubs and organisations, and the success of major events throughout the County.



Since 2012, the LSP has been recognising the outstanding contribution of athletes across many diverse sporting disciplines for their achievements in sport and has reflected on the contribution of the clubs and volunteers to community life.

The success of Longford Sport Partnership lies in its close working relationships with the sporting community and partner agencies.

Voting in the 2017 Ganly's Longford Sport Star awards, in association with Longford Sports Partnership and the Longford Leader, will begin this week. Details in Wednesday's Longford Leader.

This year's Awards partnership with the Longford Leader and Ganly's is a welcome development.



Already a key contributor to the annual event, the Longford Leader's expertise and innovation will ensure that the new format will bring the wonderful work going on in the County, to the masses.



May I take the opportunity to thank the sponsors, LSP Board and Co-ordinator, Siobhán McGuinness for their work on the Awards to date.



I'd also like to wish all nominees the best of luck and I look forward to the Awards ceremony later in the year.



- Stephen Coy