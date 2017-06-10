Celebrating and recognising sporting excellence in Longford

The Ganly’s Longford Sports Star Awards scheme is a follow-on to the very successful Longford Sports Awards, spearheaded and coordinated by Longford Sports Partnership, which were presented from 2012 to 2015 inclusive.



Longford people love their sport. The county is steeped in sporting tradition. Its people always relish a challenge and they derive enormous pride whenever they manage to box well above their weight on the national and international stage.



The prowess of Ray Flynn, Eddie Macken, the late John Donlon and Bobby Burns along with Dessie Barry and Paul Barden will always be revered and today we have many rising sports stars throughout the county, establishing big reputations for themselves and rubbing shoulders with the best in their chosen discipline.



It is important that we celebrate excellence and the Ganly’s Longford Sports Star Awards, in association with Longford Sports Partnership and the Longford Leader, look forward to recognising and honouring the cream of Longford sporting talent at a gala awards presentation banquet later this year.



The format of the Ganly’s Longford Sports Star Awards will see a Sports Star of the Month selected each month for January to October of 2017.



A shortlist of nominees will be compiled for each month. You will find the shortlist for the months of January to May published in this supplement and the monthly winner will then be chosen by you, the Longford public, in a series of votes conducted on the Longford Leader website, www.longfordleader.ie You will also be able to cast your vote via our social media platforms, Facebook and Twitter @Longford_Leader

See Wednesday's Longford Leader for voting details and also check out www.longfordleader.ie





Each of the monthly winners will be presented with a memento in recognition of their achievement and the ten monthly award winners (January to October) will also complete the shortlist for the coveted title of Overall 2017 Ganly’s Longford Sports Star of the Year.



Once again, the winner of this prestigious accolade will be determined by public vote and he or she will be feted and presented with their award at the gala awards banquet.



There will be a host of other deserving awards presented on what promises to be a sporting night to remember, including an Exceptional Service to Sport & Recreation/Hall of Fame inductee, along with awards for Junior Sportsperson of the Year, Community/Club Volunteer of the Year, Sports Ability Award, Club of the Year, Men’s Team of the Year, Women’s Team of the Year, Juvenile Team of the Year and Best Sports School.



There is a vast array of vibrant and well organised sporting clubs and organisations across Co Longford and you can be sure that the Steering Committee for the Ganly’s Longford Sports Star Awards, in association with Longford Sports Partnership and the Longford Leader, will take note of all achievements, whether it is in Athletics, Basketball, Boxing, Canoeing, Community Games, Cricket, Cycling, Equestrian events, GAA (Gaelic Football & Hurling), Golf, Motor Sport, Rugby, Soccer, Swimming, Triathlon or Water Sports, into consideration when they sit down and complete their deliberations ahead of the gala awards banquet.



Longford Leader Managing Editor Alan Walsh said, “We are looking forward with great excitement to the 2017 Ganly’s Longford Sports Star Awards, in association with Longford Sports Partnership and ourselves, here in the Longford Leader.



“Thanks to Ganly’s of Longford for agreeing to come on board as the main sponsors of the 2017 Longford Sport Stars Awards and their encouragement and support is a huge vote of confidence in the awards scheme, and no doubt the early positive momentum that has been generated will be maintained over the months ahead.



“A huge thanks also to Longford Sports Partnership Coordinator Siobhan McGuinness for her expertise, advice and guidance in relation to the awards scheme. Siobhan, her colleagues and the Board of Longford Sports Partnership do an incredible amount of positive work promoting sport and physical activity to people of all ages and abilities across the county, and they deserve great credit for this. And the Longford Leader is delighted to be working in association with Sports Partnership on the awards scheme.”



Voting in the 2017 Ganly’s Longford Sports Star Awards, in association with Longford Sports Partnership and the Longford Leader, begins this week so check out the monthly shortlists in this launch supplement and to have your say, check out www.longfordleader.ie

Main photo accompanying this article shows:

In Ganly's, Longford for the launch of the 2017 Longford Sports Star Awards, sponsored by Ganly's Longford, and in association with Longford Sports Partnership and the Longford Leader were l to r; Alan Walsh (Managing Editor Longford Leader), Siobhán McGuinness (Co-ordinator Longford Sports Partnership), Brian Ganly (Ganly's Longford), Aileen Keogh (Ganly's Longford), Declan McEvoy (Ganly's Longford), Margo Atkins (Regional Advertising Manager Iconic Newspapers) and Padraic O'Brien (Sports Editor, Longford Leader). Photo by Shelley Corcoran