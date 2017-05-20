Denis Connerton names Longford team to face Laois in Leinster Senior Football Championship opener

Longford manager Denis Connerton has announced his starting fifteen that will take on Laois in tomorrow’s Leinster Senior Football Championship first round clash at O’Moore Park, Portlaoise (throw-in 3pm).

Vastly experienced Longford Slashers defender Dermot Brady, who made his championship debut way back in 2001, is named at right corner back.

The team is;

1. Paddy Collum



2. Dermot Brady

3. Barry Gilleran

4. Andrew Farrell

5. Donal McElligott

6. James McGivney

7. Dessie Reynolds



8. John Keegan

9. Michael Quinn

10. Ronan McEntire

11. Sean McCormack

12. Diarmuid Masterson



13. Robbie Smyth

14. Liam Connerton

15. Barry McKeon

