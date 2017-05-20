Denis Connerton names Longford team to face Laois in Leinster Senior Football Championship opener
Long serving and dependable defender Dermot Brady set for his 17th championship season
Longford manager Denis Connerton has announced his starting fifteen that will take on Laois in tomorrow’s Leinster Senior Football Championship first round clash at O’Moore Park, Portlaoise (throw-in 3pm).
Vastly experienced Longford Slashers defender Dermot Brady, who made his championship debut way back in 2001, is named at right corner back.
The team is;
1. Paddy Collum
2. Dermot Brady
3. Barry Gilleran
4. Andrew Farrell
5. Donal McElligott
6. James McGivney
7. Dessie Reynolds
8. John Keegan
9. Michael Quinn
10. Ronan McEntire
11. Sean McCormack
12. Diarmuid Masterson
13. Robbie Smyth
14. Liam Connerton
15. Barry McKeon
