FAI CEO John Delaney arrives in Longford bearing gifts and presents Ballymahon AFC with 50 tickets for World Cup qualifier

Ballymahon AFC were thrilled to welcome FAI CEO John Delaney to perform the official opening of their new dressing rooms last Sunday week. And the club were doubly thrilled when Mr Delaney presented the club with fifty tickets for the Republic of Ireland's forthcoming world Cup qualifier against Austria.

Blazing sunshine and blue skies marked the official opening of Ballymahon AFC's new dressing rooms at Tara Park.



The opening, which was performed by the FAI CEO John Delaney, was attended by large crowds at the south Longford club.



John Delaney praised Ballymahon AFC for the work they do in promoting the game and in particular their input into progressing young players.

PHOTO: FAI CEO John Delaney and Ballymahon AFC Chairman Colm Ledwith. Photo Frank McGrath





In recognition of the work done by Ballymahon AFC the FAI CEO bestowed a special award to club chairman Colm Ledwith for services to football.



He also kindly gave the Ballymahon club fifty tickets for the forthcoming World Cup qualifier v Austria.



The event was attended by Robert Troy TD, councillors Pat O'Toole, Paul Ross, Mick Cahill and Colm Murray. Also in attendance were superintendent Jim Delaney and the contractor who completed the project William Dowler jnr.



Others in attendance were Graham Kane, FAI Regional Development Officer; John Moloney, Chairman of the Longford District Schoolboy/girl Soccer League; Sean Montgomery from the Combined Counties Football League; Karl Bond from the Midlands Schoolboys League and Pat Geoghegan, representing the referees.



It was a very special day for the club and the Chairman acknowledged the tireless work put in by all club officers, managers and players.





