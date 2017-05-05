Funding boost for Longford Sports Partnership

Longford Sports Partnership is set to receive €154,690 from the Minister of State for Tourism and Sport, Patrick O’Donovan TD.

Deputy Peter Burke, TD for Longford/Westmeath confirmed the news earlier today.

“I am glad to see that the Minister has responded to the need for more funding for local sports partnerships across the country and in Longford,” said Deputy Burke.

“The vital work of Longford Sports Partnership Network includes increasing participation, particularly among those sectors of society that are underrepresented in sport, such as older people, girls and women, people with disabilities and those who live in disadvantaged communities.

“This makes a substantial contribution to the health and welfare of individuals, communities and the nation and the significant government investment announced today will allow the Partnerships to continue to provide many sporting opportunities for people in Longford and increase our health, integration and inclusivity around the county”.

.A total of €5.9 million has been allocated to support the core work of the 29 Local Sports Partnerships (LSPs) including the delivery of National Programmes, Education & Training initiatives, Strategic Development, Community Sports Development Officers, the Sports Inclusion Disability programme, Women in Sport Programmes and general participation programmes.

This represents a 7% increase in funding year on year.

Longford will receive almost €155,000; a general sum of €152,960 for all activities, and an extra €2,000 to benefit the promotion of women in sport.