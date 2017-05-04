FAI CEO John Delaney in Ballymahon visit

The CEO of the FAI John Delaney will visit Ballymahon this Sunday, May 7 to open Ballymahon AFC’s newly built dressing rooms.

Large crowds are expected in what will be a momentous day for the progressive south Longford club.

The club now boasts a full side grass pitch, a state of the art astro turf pitch and now newly built modern dressing rooms.

There is a family fun element as part of the day with fun games, exhibition matches, face painting and other activities organised.

There will be a very reasonably priced BBQ which is kindly being sponsored by Kepac.

The event kicks off at 2pm and you are asked to note that there will be no parking at the grounds due to crowd safety but there will be ample parking on Main Street.