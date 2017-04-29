Longford’s Claire Howes to feature in Punchestown Festival Charity Race

Longford jockey Claire Howes will be in action on the final day of the Punchestown National Hunt Racing Festival as she takes part in the 28th running of the annual charity race.

The race, in aid of the Punchestown Kidney Research Fund (PKRF), goes to post at 6.45pm this evening (Saturday, April 29) and it involves 25 amateur riders, battling it out over 1 mile 7 furlongs.

It is also the last of the 38 races on the five-day Punchestown Festival programme.

Claire will be on board ‘Champagne Ginger & Mosman’ which is trained by her husband and well known Colehill-based horse trainer Paul Flynn.

Sheik Fahad Al Thani will also be among the amateur riders.

Most of the riders will have made huge efforts to be fit enough to ride in the race, riding out every morning, learning to ride work, losing weight and generally improving fitness. Additionally they raise a minimum of €1,250 for the privilege, which goes to the Punchestown Kidney Research Fund.

On Saturday, April 1, Claire organised a very successful Charity Race Night in Kelly’s Bar, Carrickboy.

Over the past 27 years the PKRF, which is a registered Irish Charity, has accumulated just under €1.4 million in funds.

This money has been divided amongst various projects that fulfill the scope of our objectives: to improve the quality of life of patients on dialysis, support medical research projects that help people with the disease and increase organ donor awareness.