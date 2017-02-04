Longford clubs urged to attend Athlone sports capital grant information evening

Sports clubs from across Longford are being urged to attend an information evening which is being held in Athlone IT on Tuesday, February 7 from 7-9pm.

Deputy Peter Burke says he is determined to see as many Longford clubs as possible get grand funding and has met with the Minister for responsibility for the grants on a number of occasions :

“I sat down with my colleague Minister of State for Sport Patrick O’Donovan in Leinster House and highlighted the investment we need in this constituency for sports clubs. He highlighted the different ways the application system has been simplified and key aspects of the process.

“I have met with a number of clubs across Longford over the past number of weeks and I would urge more clubs to attend an information evening in Athlone which has been organised to let people know about the funding system and the application process. The online applications system is now open and applications will be taken until February 24.

"Budget 2017 saw the reintroduction of the Sports Capital Programme, which will be worth over €52 million annually. The grant helps out registered clubs in buying sports equipment, refurbishing existing facilities and building new sports facilities, including all weather pitches, providing flood lighting or dressing room facilities. I understand that 24 clubs and organisations in Longford benefitted from the grants last year and I would like to see even more applying successfully this year.

“I would urge all local sports groups who feel that they could benefit in any way to register at www.sportscapitalprogramme.ie. There is a section in relation to a tax number-if your organisation does not have one of these then a simple form can be sent to revenue to obtain this. If any group needs help with the registration process, or completing the form come January, they can call my office on 044 93 85044 or make an appointment to attend any of my clinics which are run weekly on Fridays in Longford.

"There are also step by step guides available on the website, as well as youtube videos. At a time when physical exercise is becoming less popular and obesity is rising, the Government is pushing activity and sports, which aid not just people's health but their social lives and community spirit across the country. I am determined to increase the number of clubs and teams benefitting from this money in Longford as I have seen first-hand how it aids communities and teams in the region."