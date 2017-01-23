Award for Midland Motor Club member Sean Og Cahill

Sixteen years old Sean Og was an impressive winner of the National Junior Loose Surface Autocross title 2016.



He was presented with his award last Saturday night at the National Autocross awards ceremony which took place in The Oakwood Hotel Shannon.

Pictured: Sean Og Cahill being presented with his award last Saturday night.



Sean Og has been competing since he was 14 years old and all involved with Midland Motor club are very proud of Sean Og and they wish him the best of luck for 2017.







